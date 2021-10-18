After hurricanes, earthquakes and the emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporate offices of Toyota of Puerto Rico were moved to the 654 Plaza building, in the heart of San Juan. The company's leaders ensure that innovation, technology and the elimination of physical barriers will take the brand to another level.
Heriberto Ginés, senior administrative manager of the company's operations, indicated that the process took about three years, in which they invested $24 million.
Reportedly, the modern offices located on the 20th floor of 654 Plaza provide a 360-degree panoramic view of San Juan. They highlighted that the open spaces have individual 6 feet x 8 feet workstations for employees. They also have ergonomic equipment for staff, from chairs to desks.
“Each conference room is named after a famous place on the island, all accesses are digital and have innovative audiovisual equipment that allows us to communicate with any part of the world without interruptions. Another element of technology that we have applied is to the security systems for access to facilities and data,” Ginés explained.
He highlighted the business center, where they centralized operations for copies, materials and services, and the fully equipped dining room.
The executive presented what he called the jewel in the crown, which is the training center, established at a cost of $3 million. The space consists of 14,329 square feet dedicated to learning and development, the only one of its kind in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
With these facilities, company officials said they do not rule out turning the island into a training center for other islands in the Caribbean.
