The president of Toyota Puerto Rico, George Christoff, revealed that Toyota and Lexus reported year-end sales of 26,537 units, not counting fleet sales.
"The company held on to the work it has done for decades, putting the customer first by providing world-class service, building long-lasting relationships, and providing the best vehicles in the world," Christoff said.
As a result, Toyota Puerto Rico closed 2020 "strong, with sales that exceeded expectations despite the pandemic that has devastated the global economy," he stated. "They were hard times, of great challenges, but we never doubted that we could prosper."
He added: "strong alliances between our business partners and dealers were essential to row in the same direction in the troubled waters, the result of which was reflected in the year-end sales report. We worked together to overcome the crisis and that was key."
Toyota continues as the number one brand in the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, with a 30.1-percent market share.
The best-selling cars were the Yaris and the Corolla family, which, combined, are the leaders in the subcompact segment with 38.3 percent of the market. Toyota also leads the SUV segment with the C-HR, RAV4, Highlander, 4Runner and the new Venza, conquering 28.6 percent of the non-luxury SUV market. Also, Tacoma and Tundra lead the pickup segment with 36.2 percent of the market.
"When looking at the sales performance of RAV4 and how the model's sales are stronger than the total sales of other brands, RAV4 could be considered the 5th brand in terms of local sales," Christoff said.
In the luxury segment, Lexus turned out to be the third most loved brand, with 1 percent of the market. IS, ES and NX lead sales with 9.4 percent, 9 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.
"Although in many ways we want to forget about 2020, for Toyota it has been a great closing of a difficult year," he underscored.
