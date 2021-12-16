The strong 2021 reactivation of tourism in Puerto Rico allowed the industry to recover about 96% of the jobs lost in the Leisure and Hospitality sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicate that between March and April of 2020, the number of people employed in the Leisure and Hospitality sector fell from 80,500 to 50,400, which implies a loss of 30,100 jobs.
However, by October of this year, the number of people employed in this sector stood at 79,200. This figure, which is on the rise, is just 1,300 less than pre-pandemic levels and implies the recovery of 28,800 jobs.
“We are observing a recovery of the tourism industry that fills us with optimism. Not only is the industry experiencing record levels of revenue from accommodations and visitors, but the improvement is translating into the recovery of jobs that were lost during the first months of the pandemic,” said Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico.
Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer at Discover Puerto Rico added that “the work done by our organization, throughout the pandemic, and in subsequent months, has contributed to growing consumer confidence about Puerto Rico’s commitment to health and safety. This, in addition to robust marketing and sales strategies has significantly increased the number of people considering and booking trips to the Island.”
During those initial COVID-19 months, jobs in the tourism sector experienced the sharpest drop among the industrial sectors. Positions were reduced by 37%. The segment that followed was the Information sector, with a decrease of 19%.
Tourism, however, is the second sector with the most jobs created or recovered since then. The 28,800 jobs recovered are only surpassed by the Commerce, Transportation, and Utilities sector, adding 33,200 jobs in the last 18 months.
Currently, Puerto Rico’s tourism industry is experiencing one of its best years. Revenues from accommodation until October exceeded $ 1,000 million ($ 1,051 million) for the first time. By November, 4.38 million passengers had arrived on the Island through the Luis Muñoz Marín airport, the highest figure in at least a decade.
