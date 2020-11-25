As Puerto Rico continues to grapple with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the tourism industry remains optimistic because of recent vaccine announcements and new government administrations, but wary over government messages and rulings that discourage travel to the island for Thanksgiving week and beyond.
Jorge Hernández, president & CEO of Aerostar Airport Holdings, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina (SJU) received an average of 325 daily flights, roughly 162 inbound and outbound flights, for Thanksgiving week last year. By contrast, this year the airport’s agenda reflects an average of 104 inbound and outbound flights, over 200 a day, which showcases a 36 percent drop year-over-year.
Despite the decrease, this week is shaping up to present relatively similar patterns in terms of travel behavior.
“The beginning of the winter season and generally that last part of November (Thanksgiving week) traditionally have 20 percent higher passenger volume than what is seen in the first part of that same month (November). For example, if last year we averaged about 12,000 daily passengers arriving in the first 15 days of the month, that translates to a little more than 14,000 in the second part of the month… It would be expected that there will be a behavior quite similar to those we have seen in previous years, but obviously with lower numbers,” Hernández said.
Concerning the holiday season, Aerostar projects that there will be a 22 percent or 23 percent drop in capacity compared to 2019. Specifically, “in the month of December we must be at -22 percent to -20 percent in the number of seat capacity,” a trend he said he expects will overlap in January. “This reflects an even greater recovery than what is being reported in other airports.”
Meanwhile, Joaquín Bolívar, president-elect of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA), said that current Thanksgiving week reservations fluctuate between “teens to 20-something percent.” “Even worse, what worries all of us, is that the week after Thanksgiving, which is typically a very good week, is now registering singles to low-teens occupancy [in percentage points],” he added.
“Overall booking of travel is a mixed bag of results, with many consumers holding off making plans or canceling their holiday travel plans as they watch what happens with the pandemic in their own communities and beyond,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), although he underscored that recent developments concerning COVID-19 vaccines are “certainly welcome news as we look to 2021.”
For his part, Ed Carey, Chief Sales Officer of Discover Puerto Rico, informed that “November has taken off the last several weeks and has shown more and more optimism about travel to Puerto Rico.”
In a tourism industry update held last week via Zoom, DMO officials revealed that even though recent surveys show a change in sentiment on future travel, the data shows that there has been an increase in the arrival of passengers since mid-September, which indicates that consumers are not waiting for an official opening date to arrive. With these arrivals, the island’s hoteliers are being able to hold rates. In fact, right now the revenue per available room (RevPAR) for Puerto Rico hotels is outperforming the rest of the United States.
CDC Issues Travel Warnings
But the glimmer of hope may be dimmed with recent declarations from the federal government. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned last week that “travelers should avoid all travel to Puerto Rico,” after the federal entity labeled the island as a “very high” COVID-19 risk zone. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if this would spark a spike in flight and hotel room cancellations.
“The immediate effects have not been seen yet… But it wouldn’t surprise me remotely that people would take this warning very seriously. Having said that, Puerto Rico is not closed. Hotels continue upholding the protocols to keep their guests and associates safe. We understand that everyone will take into consideration what the government recommends and will make their decision regarding travel as such,” Bolívar replied.
Meanwhile, Hernández explained that this classification stems from a new methodology used at the CDC, wherein they originally had three risk levels — low, moderate and high — but they added a fourth label, “very high,” to designate countries and jurisdictions with 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases or more per every 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.
“We in Puerto Rico, apparently based on mathematics, fall into this, but it was not only issued for Puerto Rico; it was issued for all destinations that fell under the review,” he said, adding that the SJU was accredited by the Airport Council International, certifying that island’s main airport complies with CDC and World Health Organization hygiene standards and COVID-19 protocols.
According to the CDC’s travel guide for Puerto Rico, which was last updated on Nov. 21 as of press time, if a person “must” travel to the island, they must get tested one to three days before their trip and avoid traveling until the test results come back negative; wear a mask and stay at least six feet apart from people who are not traveling with them; get tested with a viral test while in Puerto Rico one to three days before returning to their destination; and, once they’re back, get tested three to five days after travel and remain isolated for seven days, or 14 if they don’t get tested.
The DMO released a statement on Monday, Nov. 23, reacting to this news. “Due to the rising levels of COVID-19 throughout the U.S. mainland and elsewhere, we recognize many travelers should stay home for the upcoming holiday, but research confirms they continue to plan future travel. We are inspiring responsible travelers to keep our Island in mind for their future travel plans while continuing to promote all restrictions and health and safety guidelines currently in place… so that those who choose to travel here in the future will do so responsibly,” the organization wrote.
Executive Order a Deterrent for Some
More so than the CDC’s warning, the PRHTA president-elect lashed out against Gov. Wanda Vázquez’s most recent Executive Order, effective until Dec. 11. EO 2020-080 reduces businesses’ guest capacity to 30 percent and closes off beaches for groups and leisure. Bolívar specifically blamed this government regulation for the further drops in hotel room reservations.
Bolívar strongly criticized EO 2020-080, which is stricter than its predecessors in the past few months, noting that restricting access to beaches strips hotels of some of their primary assets and thus discourages reservations.
“We started to see an improvement in September and October, but as soon as that Executive Order passed it was gone,” he said, adding that these provisions create a complicated and unpredictable scenario for the hotel industry ahead of the new year, particularly when travelers are opting for short-term rentals like Airbnb when visiting Puerto Rico.
Moreover, he denounced that the government has not provided the PRHTA with scientific data to justify the most recent limitations on their operations and assets.
“If the government cannot provide us with the information indicating that we are a problem, then we understand that this is something based on the government’s whim as far as the closures are concerned. Because there is no one who can tell me and convince me that I am safer in a megastore or a supermarket than being on the beach. I don’t have to be a doctor or a scientist to know that being exposed to the open air on a beach is going to be much healthier than being in a closed building,” Bolívar said.
Hernández, however, said that the effects of the current Executive Order — effected on Nov. 13 — were probably not noticeable yet because the average traveler “is taking vacations in such a short term. It is very difficult to say that we are seeing cancellations or not because we really are not seeing it yet.”
From the SJU airport’s perspective, he doesn’t expect a drastic change because “a big part of our movement” consists of Puerto Ricans who live abroad visiting friends and family on the island or vice versa. He opined that this type of tourist who travels with the express purpose of reuniting with their communities “tends to be more resilient” and their choice to travel would not be affected necessarily, unlike leisure travelers.
Additional CARES Act Funds Pivotal for Hotels
Bolívar shared findings sent to him from the American Hotel & Lodging Association that revealed “worrisome” trends. According to these results shared by Bolívar, 71 percent of hotels in the U.S. mainland indicated that they could last only six more months at the most with their current occupancy rates.
Likewise, 59 percent they are at risk of foreclosure, 52 percent said they would have to close if they don’t receive financial aid, and 98 percent of all hotels surveyed affirmed that if the government releases an additional Payment Protection Program (PPP) they would “request it immediately without thinking twice.”
He stated that the central government of Puerto Rico had reassured hoteliers that they would receive a second round of $50 million provided under the federal CARES Act, but they have yet to receive this economic relief.
“This is a critical situation. In Puerto Rico [hotels generate] approximately 80,000 jobs. And the problem is that when a hotel closes, it will not open for several years while the infrastructure is set up again,” Bolívar said. Even so, he affirmed that he and his associates are “very hopeful” that the new administrations in the White House and La Fortaleza will release further aid for this sector.
