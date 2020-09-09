With mere hours left before Gov. Wanda Vázquez announces the new executive order regarding restrictions and protocols to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, a group of tourism industry leaders joined voices today, September 9, to demand fewer restrictions, warning that thousands of jobs and businesses are on the line.
Speaking from Hotel San Juan & Water Beach Club in Carolina, a group of executives and members of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA) urged the governor to reconsider her stance on hotel occupancy limits and tourism attractions, claiming that theirs has been the hardest-hit industry.
“Once again we express ourselves so that our claims are included in the measures to be taken, since it has been almost six months after the pandemic [began] and we have to find a balance between the health of our people and our economy going forward,” said Pablo Torres, president of the PRHTA Board of Directors and general manager at the Caribe Hilton.
“Contagions in Puerto Rico have continued to increase, as we all know, while hotels and casinos have been technically closed. So, we know that we are not the focus of the infections, but that the contagion has to do with visitors or relatives who are arriving in Puerto Rico, are gathering, and are thus encouraging in some way the rise in infections,” he added.
Torres underscored that tourism represents 17 markets and more than 80,000 direct and indirect jobs, of which “80 percent of those 80,000 jobs are practically in the streets.” He explained that, after six months, employees unable to work would fall under direct unemployment.
Joaquín Bolívar, president of the Hotel San Juan & Water Beach Club and COO of Courtyard by Marriott San Juan-Miramar, said that his employees are “highly frustrated because they are closely following through with everything the government has asked and they are frustrated because they are jobless.”
As such, the members present listed their recommendations to the governor: reopen casinos, beaches, and pool areas; allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages after 7:00 p.m.; resume tourism attraction operations; incentivize hotel operations; enforce more meticulous health protocols and airports, and close Airbnb-types of lodging rooms.
The group also stressed that they have addressed six letters throughout the pandemic to the governor outlining their recommendations.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if there is data to support their call for Airbnb closures, to which Clarisa Jiménez—president and CEO of PRHTA—replied that, unlike hotels, these do not establish controls to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
“The reality is that many cases have been published in the media in which Puerto Rican families who have come from abroad… rent for family parties and there have been many infections that have come out of there. […] Our request is not to say 'close them and that's it;’ is that if you can't control it, if you can't ensure a safe operation, then you have to look at it. While you have this type of operation running without any control, you are closing the hotels, the inns, the bed-and-breakfasts that do have established controls, that do have a protocol, and that meet all the requirements at the local and U.S. level,” Jiménez said.
If the upcoming executive order does not loosen restrictions or incentivize tourism activity, the members foresee more layoffs and even hotel closures, stating that the current business of 9-percent occupancy with no assets -such as pools- is an unsustainable business model. Moreover, the attendees informed that hotel activity is 92 percent below than last year.
Meanwhile, Bolívar affirmed that if hotels and inns are forced to close over lack of revenue and layoffs, natural disaster recovery processes could be affected. He observed that in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, local hotels received first responders from the U.S. mainland who assisted in the immediate recovery.
“Unfortunately, if hotels cannot continue to operate or as we would like, some hotels will have to close and we fear that, if there is an emergency, there won’t be a place to host that type of first responder,” Bolívar stated.
Jorge Jorge, CEO of the ToroVerde zipline attraction in Orocovis, asked for the “opportunity to prove that we are a responsible industry,” adding that Puerto Rico needs to learn to live with the “new normal.”
“We are asking that we all together can or have to start living with that. Given this situation, we are asking that we be allowed to work. We are regulated, we are reviewed, we have trained our staff. What is the difference between us not being able to work and others being able to work? That is what we are asking for and we are advocating to be given an equal opportunity with the rest of the industry,” Jorge said.
The members added that while Puerto Rico is sending a message to the U.S. mainland and the world that tourism is virtually closed, other competing markets are already welcoming guests and reopening the industry, such as the Dominican Republic. They warned that this could impact business and convention reservations scheduled beyond 2020, as well as the island's image as an attractive tourism destination.
The conference, which included a tour of Hotel San Juan, was also attended by Miguel Vega, director of the PRHTA Casino Committee and president and CEO of HI Development; and Tony Linares, business manager at Destination Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.