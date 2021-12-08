The country's hotel sector called on Puerto Rico’s government to include among its priorities developing an infrastructure that meets the expectations of tourists who choose the island as a tourist or business destination.
"We are concerned about worldwide tourist movement and the quality of infrastructure we need because most hotels are remodeling and improving their facilities, but the infrastructure we [the country] have is not up to par with everything we are doing [hoteliers]," said Joaquín Bolívar III, president of the board of directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (Prhta).
His statement was based on the need to improve tourist areas and infrastructure throughout the island which, four years after Hurricane María, continues to deteriorate despite federal funds being available for repairs.
“You have to fix the roads, the streetlamps and improve public safety. The sidewalks are still destroyed and there is a lack of streetlamps and lighting everywhere. Even in upscale tourist centers in the east, such as Palmas del Mar. For years we have been demanding a Tourist Police, trained for these areas and who speaks English," Bolívar said.
According to the president of Prhta, the investment must be made not only in hotels and their buildings, but throughout the island to meet the expectations for a competitive destination that rivals other destinations that keep their roads, their power system and tourist resources in top shape.
“We don’t have the optimal conditions needed to attract tourists, we have to invest outside the hotels. They [government officials] must take into account everything the tourism industry generates. Up until last August, hotels have already generated $68 million in room taxes alone,” the executive said.
After Covid-19
Bolívar's biggest concern is that when the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, countries will begin to compete to attract tourists and he fears Puerto Rico will not be prepared for that.
“Now we are doing well because there are many countries still closed, but when this ends and things start going on, many countries and hotels will be ready to fight and we will not. The government has to be more effective and be aware of the needs of tourist areas… if a streetlamp is damaged, fix it quickly,” he pointed out.
Good occupancy
On the other hand, Bolívar informed hotel occupancy is at healthy levels and is expected to continue to improve during the high winter season.
“This season is looking pretty good. There is high demand and it has attracted international attention for events like the one that will take place at the end of the year in the T-Mobile District. We are close to maximum capacity and the tourists who have been arriving since February have greater purchasing power than last year…they spend on hotels, restaurants and tourist tours, among other activities,” said Bolívar.
Regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, specifically those of its most recent Omicron variant, on end-of-the-year estimations, Discover Puerto Rico’s Chief Strategy Officer Edward Zayas, commented it is still “premature” to determine if there will be any substantial decrease in the number of visitors to the island. Nevertheless, Zayas assured “we are closely monitoring” any changes in travel restrictions that may affect the island’s tourist season.
Puerto Rico’s DMO executive recalled the Delta variant of the virus caused “minimum impact” to the island’s tourism industry last August, and recovery was “quick.”
“The initial response from the airlines is similar [to that of the Delta variant]. They anticipate some short notice cancellations, but a continuous increase on the long run,” Zayas said.
