More than six months ago, the coronavirus pandemic first hit the Caribbean and while Puerto Rico is among those still managing the “new normal,” other smaller islands in the region have seen their tourism numbers improve in recent weeks.
According to the Caribbean Tourism Association, the region suffered a 60 percent decline in arrivals from January to June of this year, compared with 2019. However, post-Christmas bookings for the Caribbean are encouraging, with destinations seeing bookings of 40 percent to 70 percent occupancy, as of mid-September.
Puerto Rico’s tourism sector remains focused on “future” visitation during the next two to four months, as the island’s COVID-19 numbers have increased in recent weeks.
The priority for Discover Puerto Rico, the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is to position the Island as a premier travel destination, educate potential travelers on current restrictions and guidelines to protect the health and safety of residents and visitors, and generate future demand to accelerate the tourism industry’s economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Social media posts and other marketing messaging shared by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), are strategically aimed at inspiring future visitation and earn “top-of-mind awareness” with travelers for Puerto Rico to be considered for trips later this year as tourism’s high season approaches. Calls-to-action including, “It’s Time to Plan,” and “It’s Time to Book,” guide consumers to make trip decisions looking to the months ahead.
“It is clear that the island is not fully open for immediate leisure travel, but we can remind potential visitors of the beauty of the island and everything it has to offer, to inspire them as they plan future travels – specifically the holiday and winter seasons. The current booking window for travelers is between two to four months, meaning that future travelers are planning their trips between 45 to 90+ days before their arrival at the destination,” explained Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
Destinations like the Dominican Republic, Aruba, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), British Virgin Islands (BVI), and several other Caribbean destinations have already begun marketing efforts. Puerto Rico must maintain the same consideration set as those competitive destinations, in order to safeguard the visitor economy and the 86,000 number of jobs that depend on it. Discover Puerto Rico has developed a recovery targeting strategy upon re-entry into the media marketplace, making changes to demographics and psychographics focusing on “responsible travelers,” through custom segmenting, Dean indicated.
“We must initiate marketing and promotional efforts now, so that potential travelers will consider Puerto Rico as they start to plan future trips… We understand that a balance between public health and the economy is critical to restart the tourism engine. We intend to lead the recovery of the tourism industry and Puerto Rico, help restore the many jobs that have been lost and save many of those small and medium businesses that have been most heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dean added.
El Conquistador to Reopen in December
Among the hotels that tourists, both local and off-island, are looking forward to is the reopening of El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo, which intends to reopen its doors by Dec. 15, 2020.
The hotel was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017 and has been undergoing an estimated $175 million remodeling plan, as established by the hotel’s new owner, local company Royal Blue Hospitality. The resort intends to open a first phase with 299 rooms, the Water Park, Palomino Island, and five food stations that include two restaurants and a café, whose products will be locally sourced. Likewise, the public will be able to enjoy the 15-hole golf course at the resort.
The hotel currently employs 95 workers and management expects to hire roughly 400 more to work during the first phase. In the second phase, estimated to launch in July 2021, the hotel will have 450 rooms available. The remodeling process of the 500-acre hotel complex is expected to be completed by 2022.
Meanwhile, other tourism voices expressed their concerns that another lockdown will be devastating for the sector. The Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA), citing government figures, said the tourism sector has lost as much as $231 million in recent months. “Our industry has already been affected enough in past months. Layoffs have been in the thousands,” said PRHTA Board Member Pablo Torres.
Echoing other leaders in the private sector, he called on the government to find a balance between the people’s health and the economy.
Antigua and Barbuda See More Tourist Arrivals
For their part, Antigua and Barbuda tourism officials are cautiously optimistic that with arrivals steadily increasing each month since the destination’s reopening in June, that the moderate upward trend will continue into the traditionally busy tourism period.
For the year to August 2020, tourism stayover arrivals show that the destination received 94,810 visitors. Though arrivals dipped drastically in March due to reduced airlift brought on by the global pandemic, as the V.C Bird International Airport reopened to international flights in June, monthly visitor arrivals have more than doubled from then until the end of August.
For the month of August, the destination received 4,761 visitors, with 67 percent of these visitors travelling from the mainland United States, followed by 21 percent from the United Kingdom & Europe, 7 percent from the Caribbean and 3 percent from Canada.
Presently, American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, interCaribbean Airlines and Winair are operating flights into the destination. In the next few months, Antigua and Barbuda will welcome Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, and Sunwing.
USVI, BVI Reopening to Leisure Visitors
The USVI official reopened to tourists on Sept. 19. Restaurants are allowed to return to limited in-house dining and service, but are prohibited from allowing patrons to congregate around bar counter areas and from serving alcohol at bar counters. In addition, all bars, nightclubs, and cabarets remain closed.
USVI Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. also reminded the public that all travelers to the territory, including local Virgin Islanders returning home, are required to provide proof of a negative COVID test taken within five days prior to travel into the territory. “I want to be clear this is all travelers into the territory. It doesn’t matter where you are coming from,” Bryan said.
The BVI, on the other hand, will officially reopen on Dec. 1, 2020. The reopening will include an educational campaign for visitors on the government’s plan and safety measures that they must follow to enter the British territory. The “BVILove” campaign launch will kick off the celebration that will welcome tourists back to the BVI, which traditionally coincides with the arrival of high-travel season.
“We have two months to prepare and focus our efforts on having a safe reopening process as we launch a campaign that represents the essence of the British Virgin Islands, what we are as a country, and what our culture and hospitality represent,” said Clive McCoy, the BVI’s tourism director.
