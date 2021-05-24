Various guilds related to the tourism industry raised their voices once again to warn about the sector's predicament caused by the absence of government support for tourism-oriented drivers.
"If we want to save tourism, the time has come to do something. It is unprecedented that all sectors of this country have received their economic aid in the midst of the pandemic, and the drivers have not received anything, even after a fund was identified and we were told that economic aid would go from there to colleagues," said José Poupal, president of Puerto Rico Operators, Tour Guides and Excursions (Protge)
Several guilds convened publicly and protested, claiming that the local government has ignored their pleas and exhibited a "pattern of constant persecution" against taxi drivers and private tourism transportation operators, while ignoring "ghost vehicles." According to Poupal, the government has favored alternate modes of transportation, such as couriers like Uber. "It is time for us to be heard. We cannot keep allowing this industry to disappear over the government's ineptitude," he claimed.
"The persecution against drivers, the direct abuse of the inspectors towards taxi drivers, the equality of conditions and all the evidence that is sent to them, yet they do nothing," he added.
The group affirmed it will protest in the outskirts of the Bureau of Transportation and Other Services in the morning, to then carry on the demonstration outside the Capitol to be heard by legislators.
"Drivers had already been facing great challenges before the pandemic. And with the arrival of this, the situation worsened. They have put us aside and forget that we are a fundamental part of an industry that needs to be reactivated as soon as possible. It is an industry that has left a lot to Puerto Rico," Poupal stated.
