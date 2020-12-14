Aiming to encourage all those who have scheduled trips to Puerto Rico do so safely and responsibly, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) and JetBlue announced today a partnership to promote safer travel through easy testing along with JetBlue’s testing partner, Vault Health. The partnership consists of a targeted effort to increase the number of JetBlue customers arriving to the Island with pre-arrival testing, by providing access to the at-home PCR test facilitated by Vault’s supervised testing process.
The joint call to consider the pre-arrival testing alternative is extended to those JetBlue customers who have confirmed a travel itinerary to the Island, since efforts to stimulate demand from travelers remain mostly on hold, considering recent guidelines issued by authorities. It also comes as a result of the airline’s initiative to work with destination regions to promote safer travel with easy testing. JetBlue and the Government of Puerto Rico, through the PRTC, are equally dedicated to protecting everyone’s health, while providing viable options for those who need to travel to Puerto Rico.
In order to protect travelers and residents alike, as of July 15, Puerto Rico has required a negative COVID-19 PCR test results for all inbound travelers to waive a mandatory 14-day quarantine in effect. Since then, the island’s largest airline carrier has worked alongside the Puerto Rico tourism authority to notify 200,000 travelers that have flown into the island of this travel requirement.
JetBlue and the PRTC will build on the existing partnership by rolling out an aggressive marketing effort to impact holiday travel, aiming to ensure that the majority of travelers with upcoming trips to San Juan complete the testing requirement pre-arrival. The test option with Vault provides a quick turnaround, and highly accurate results. Vault facilitates all testing conducted by its collaborating laboratory. JetBlue customers using the Vault test receive a dedicated customer support phone line through the process.
“JetBlue remains dedicated to providing the resources necessary to help keep our travelers safe. For those traveling over the holidays to visit friends and relatives, we believe testing is a necessary step to keeping everyone safe and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.
“We are honored to partner with JetBlue in this joint effort to prioritize the health and safety of crewmembers, travelers and residents alike by making pre-travel testing more accessible,” said Carla Campos, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC). “Puerto Rico has been recognized as a gold-standard destination in the implementation of comprehensive health and safety protocols by important industry partners like the World Travel and Tourism Council.
"This upcoming month, many will travel to our enchanted island to visit loved ones and through this partnership we seek to increase the amount of JetBlue passengers arriving to the island with pre-arrival testing from 30% to 75% so that families can come together responsibly this holiday season,” she added.
Vault’s simple saliva test is administered via online video connection facilitated by Vault, with a test supervisor who helps ensure the customer is providing their sample properly. The sample is then overnighted to a laboratory for processing within 72 hours. In addition to priority support, Vault has created a dedicated landing page for JetBlue customers with current travel scheduled to Puerto Rico, located at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/puertorico/.
To travel to Puerto Rico, all visitors must complete a simple online travel declaration form prior to arrival to be permitted entry to the island. For those visitors who choose to take a test prior to travel, the travel declaration form allows travelers to upload test results when completing it. JetBlue customers who opt for the Vault Health PCR test must upload their test results during this process. For complete details on the travel declaration process, including the timing parameters for test taking and the uploading of negative results prior to travel, visit travelsafe.pr.gov.
