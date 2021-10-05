The new Virgin Voyages and Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection cruise lines will include Puerto Rico in their respective stop-over itineraries for the next two years, announced the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC).
In the case of Virgin Voyages, the Resilient Lady vessel will end its maiden voyage in the Port of San Juan. This cruise will depart from the Portuguese city of Lisbon on Nov. 1, 2022.
Another of Virgin Voyages' cruises, the Valiant Lady, will make transit stops on the island every two weeks.
In total, Both Virgin Voyages will make 20 stops per season in Puerto Rico.
On the other hand, Puerto Las Américas in Ponce will receive for the 2022-2023 season the Evrima cruise, the first of the recently created Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection line , while the SeaDream II, of the SeaDream Yacht Club line, will also make its first stop in Ponce in November of this year.
Both companies revealed their plans during the Seatrade Cruise Global 2021 convention, one of the most important annual events for the cruise industry worldwide. During the event, additional transit stops and new cruise lines were confirmed that will begin operations in Puerto Rico in 2022.
“At Seatrade, we also met with the new president of the prestigious European cruise line MSC, the Puerto Rican Rubén Rodríguez, who explained to us his development plans in the Caribbean and reiterated his commitment to increasing MSC's presence in Puerto Rico. The cruise line confirmed two transit stops per month throughout the year, of its newest and most technological vessel, MSC Seashore. The vessel will make its first transit stop on Nov. 29, 2021,” said Alejandro Caicedo, director of air and maritime traffic for the PRTC.
On the other hand, Disney Cruise Line will have a total of 13 calls in the port of San Juan for 2022 and 2023, with the first stop scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.
Regarding the islands of Vieques and Culebra, the executive director of the PRTC, Carlos Mercado Santiago, affirmed that “there has been an increase in berthing requests, so they are part of the negotiations and agendas of the meetings that were held out with certain lines.”
Mercado highlighted that these efforts resulted in the confirmation of stops for both the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons for the SeaDream, Ritz Carlton - Yacht Collection, Silversea and The World.
The head of the PRTC highlighted that for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season, around 310 stops are expected between transit and the base port in Puerto Rico .
"The air access capacity and connectivity offered by Puerto Rico and the ideal location in the Caribbean lead us to enjoy a key position in the cruise industry," he reiterated.
During the Seatrade Cruise Global 2021 convention, Puerto Rico had a presence in the convention exhibitor area, where visitors and guests were presented with products from participants of the PRTC Agritourism program, and they tasted the local coffee, Café Nativo, and the Rums from Puerto Rico products.
