The designated executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado, shared today, Feb. 11, the agency's hotel occupancy projections for the upcoming weekend.
According to Mercado, hotel occupancy may reach up to 86 percent, the highest level for a festive weekend since January 2020, during which the southwestern region of the main island was affected by seismic activities, followed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has hindered tourism activities.
"As a result of the security measures and strict protocols enforced to protect the population, workers, and tourists from COVID-19, today we see a pattern of recovery for the tourism sector, which proves that we are moving forward," the designated official affirmed.
He underscored that the PRTC is ready to carry on the gradual reopening of the tourism industry.
"We feel highly confident that the strategies implemented by the Government of Puerto Rico, the PRTC, and the tourism industry to protect health and ensure safety for all have been effective. In addition, our promotional campaigns to reactivate inside tourism safely and responsibly have boosted trust in local consumers, resulting in an uptick in reservations and economic activity in all tourism regions," he added.
Mercado offered details on the reservation figures reported in PRTC-endorsed lodges. These reservations, mostly of residents on the island, reflect that Saturday, Feb. 13 is expected to be the day with the highest occupancy, with 85.96 percent; followed by Sunday, Feb. 14 with 81.68 percent, and Friday, Feb. 12 with 81.30 percent.
Moreover, the average occupancy percentage of endorsed rooms available in four of the six regions exceeds 75 percent, namely: Porta Caribe, 90.84 percent; Metro, 83.49 percent; Porta del Sol, 83.17 percent; and Porta Atlántico, 76.31 percent. In the case of the East and Porta Cordillera regions, the occupancy percentages are also extremely encouraging with 71.54 percent and 69 percent respectively.
Current PRTC projections point that inside tourism will keep leading tourism activity until Puerto Rico is ready to receive more travelers.
"We are very confident that the tourism industry, as well as the direct and indirect economic activity that it generates, will continue to progress quickly, safely and sustainably. The recovery of our destiny and the strengthening of the infrastructure necessary for its maximum development in each of the municipalities of Puerto Rico are the mission of the PRTC, a task in which we remain focused for the benefit of all," Mercado asserted in a missive.
