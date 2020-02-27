The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) added three companies to its Agritourism Business Certification program, increasing the number of green establishments in the government agency's project to 24.

The most recent businesses to be certified are San Juan Artisan Distillers in Vega Alta, HidrOrgánica in Río Grande, and Siempre Verde in Cayey.

PRTC Executive Director Carla Campos and Agriculture Secretary Carlos Flores Ortega participated in a conversation with the owners and spokespersons of the corresponding establishments during the certification ceremony, which also included a tour at San Juan distillers' facilities.

"It is a matter of pleasure and pride for the Tourism Co. to count on Puerto Rican entrepreneurs such as the owners and employees of these companies... Your effort and perseverance contribute to our destination's diverse offer, providing a high-quality, educational agritourism experience while contributing to the island's economic development by creating jobs and products in the tourism and agriculture sectors," Campos said.

Flores Ortega praised farmers' vision and work ethics.

"Our farmers reflect what Puerto Rico is as a destination. Hardworking, resilient people who reinvent themselves. These three projects are a prime example of our people and a clear stimulus for the Agriculture Department to continue supporting their initiatives," the secretary said.

San Juan Artisan Distillers produces artisanal rum under the Tres Clavos and Ron Pepón brands, with the latter launching this summer. The agritourism project offers tours by prior appointments through the cane field and the processing plant, as well as a tasting session for its products.

The company's president, José “Pepe” Álvarez, and vice president and rum master, José Álvares Jr., use fruits from local producers in towns such as Barranquitas, San Sebastián, Manatí, and Lajas to produce their variety of rums with flavors of Bili Quenepa, Coco Loco, Rumba Mango, Passion Parcha, Ginger Spice, Sweet Piña, and Tutti Fruits.

Cristina González, co-owner of the HydrOrgánica agro-ecological farm, indicated that the facilities focus on the cultivation and sale of products, which include legumes, fruits, lettuce, tobacco, and agro-ecological sprouts, among others.

The tour includes visits to the different crop areas carried out under the agroecology guidelines, a visit to tobacco cultivation, tobacco leaf drying house, butterfly garden, a cigar-making workshop under the Turro brand and a tasting session of fresh juices made with farm products. During the tour it is encouraged not to contribute waste so that no plastics are used.

Meanwhile, Siempre Verde is an educational farm committed to environmental protection and conservation. Visitors can learn about best practices to achieve sustainability, such as rainwater collection, solar panels, and food and financial sustainability.

The establishment also explains the complete process of agro-ecological techniques and permaculture, from the seed to harvest ing stages, in a one-hour tour. Afterward, visitors have the opportunity to participate in a hot cocoa tasting session at La Chocolatero, the farm's small restaurant. Siempre Verde is a nonprofit that also offers agroecology workshops to children with special needs.

For more information on green companies certified by the Tourism Company and the requirements to apply for green certification, contact the Office of Sustainable Tourism of the PRTC's Planning and Development Division with Nildamarie Díaz or Nilda Luhring by email nildamarie.diaz@tourism.pr.gov and nilda.luhring@tourism.pr.gov, respectively.