Data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Puerto Rico has the highest percentage of employers that require their personnel to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 infectious disease before they go back to the office.
Puerto Rico leads all U.S. states in small businesses requiring proof that their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s newest Phase 5 results of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS).
The survey shows that 19.0 percent of employers in the U.S. territory required the vaccine compared with a national average of 4.4 percent based on responses collected May 31 – June 6 and released last week.
The national average for vaccination requirements has slowly ticked up during the spring of 2021, going from 2.5 percent as of April 18 to the current 4.4 percent, although the figure has not changed significantly for Puerto Rico.
Conversely, the national average for testing requirements has dropped slightly over the same time period, going from 7.5 percent to 5.3 percent, although the figure has not changed significantly for Puerto Rico.
Based on the current data, the top-three states that have small businesses requiring the vaccines against the coronavirus are California and New York, with both at 7.7 percent; followed by New Jersey with 6.6 percent.
At the bottom rung are three states that have the fewest number of small businesses requiring the COVID-19 vaccine: Georgia at 2.5 percent; Ohio at 2.8 percent and Florida with 2.9 percent.
The newest phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey, known as 5.0, began May 17 and initial results were released May 27. The Census Bureau says it plans to continue to release data every Thursday through July 22.
The SBPS measures the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s small businesses, complementing existing Census Bureau data collections by providing high-frequency, detailed information on the challenges small businesses are facing.
The survey includes information about small business operations and finances, requests and receipt of assistance, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing and measures of overall well-being and expectations for recovery.
What Federal Law States
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), employers across the nation can legally require workers to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus before returning to the office. Companies can provide “ incentives” to their employees to promote getting the vaccines.
A person could be exempt from the requirement, based on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and other federal laws. In these cases, the employer must provide “ reasonable accommodations” to their staff.
On May 28, the EEOC clarified several points on the federal Equal Employment Opportunity (EOC) on COVID-19 vaccinations in the employment context.
The key points are as follows:
• Federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the ADA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other EEO considerations. Other laws, not in EEOC’s jurisdiction, may place additional restrictions on employers. From an EEO perspective, employers should keep in mind that because some individuals or demographic groups may face greater barriers to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination than others, some employees may be more likely to be negatively impacted by a vaccination requirement.
• Federal EEO laws do not prevent or limit employers from offering incentives to employees to voluntarily provide documentation or other confirmation of vaccination obtained from a third party (not the employer) in the community, such as a pharmacy, personal health care provider, or public clinic. If employers choose to obtain vaccination information from their employees, employers must keep vaccination information confidential pursuant to the ADA.
• Employers that are administering vaccines to their employees may offer incentives for employees to be vaccinated, as long as the incentives are not coercive. Because vaccinations require employees to answer pre-vaccination disability-related screening questions, a very large incentive could make employees feel pressured to disclose protected medical information.
In general, federal law overrides state law. But it should be noted that some governors have signed their own Executive Orders in an effort to trump federal law. This is the case of the Republican governors of Alaska, Florida, South Carolina and Texas.
