Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Carlos Mercado —executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC)— participated in the inauguration activity of the ToroBike circuit of TOROVERDE Adventure Park and accompanied Jorge Jorge Flores, CEO of the Orocovis-based company, during the delivery of the certificate of title of official record granted by Guinness World Records of the longest cable bicycle circuit in the world, 322.25 meters in length.
The completed project, which had a private investment of $1.2 million, consists of four tree-shaped platforms, specifically designed not to detract from the landscape of the mountainous area and the spectacular view of the entire north coast of Puerto Rico that it offers to those who accept the challenge of doing the tour.
The circuit has capacity for four simultaneous bicycles which slide through four stations of different lengths, making the activity ideal to enjoy in small groups.
"Puerto Rico is a spectacular destination and our natural beauties and attractions for those who visit us prove it. Today (yesterday) the island scores a new award with this achievement from the Puerto Rican company TOROVERDE, by obtaining another Guinness World Records record. Since it opened, this park has been a great tourist attraction. It is a great pride that as a government we can support TOROVERDE in its new development and in its world-class vision," Pierluisi stated.
The governor acknowledged that the tourism sector has received an economic blow during the pandemic, but established that, “we continue working together to counter the virus. Our goal is to achieve that herd immunity that we long for, so we will keep prioritizing vaccination and reiterating health protocols."
"We congratulate Jorge Jorge and the entire TOROVERDE team for this new international recognition. With the inauguration of ToroBike, we continue to expand the portfolio of world-class offerings in our destination and promote the multiplier effect of tourism operations in all regions of the island," Mercado said.
He added that "this park welcomes around 200 thousand people annually and is an example of the positive impact that the tourism industry has on the quality of life of our citizens. In addition to generating 150 direct jobs, the demand for services generated by its visitors has given way to the creation and growth of other businesses in neighboring communities and the Porta Cordillera region."
Moreover, the CEO of TOROVERDE announced that by mid-2022 and with an estimated investment of an additional $1.5 million, a second phase is expected to be completed, which will add to the circuit an outdoor dining room that will serve bread baked in the facilities. and coffee grown and roasted in TOROVERDE.
"It has been many years of hard work, problems, achievements and goals, but I thank God and all of you, for every success. This is a new link for the TOROVERDE Experience. I hope it will be one of many more years, in the coming years, to continue positioning Puerto Rico as one of the best destinations in the world," he said.
Before the traditional ribbon cutting and a tour of the facilities, the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS certificate of record title was officially awarded.
"When it comes to breaking records, the possibilities are endless. Every year, Guinness World Records helps thousands of brands and organizations around the world win hearts, minds and awards. To make history, achieve titles, break world records and make a difference in the world. With more than 1.1K brand activations in 77 countries annually, only 8K records are approved per year. Today (yesterday) we welcome TOROVERDE Adventure Park to the world beyond books, with the longest bicycle zip line in the world measuring 322.25 meters. Amazing things create extraordinary moments and today it is official. Congratulations TOROVERDE Adventure Park, you are now Officially Amazing, Officially Amazing!" said Sarah Casson, Official Guinness World Records adjudicator.
For record purposes, Guinness World Records considered the longest uninterrupted stretch of the attraction, Platform B to C, thus obtaining a measurement from the anchor point where the bike exits to the anchor point where the bike stops.
Meanwhile, Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, said that "it is exciting to see the opening of the new attraction in TOROVERDE, which will attract even more tourists to the Central Region of the island. We currently have three journalists in an adventure familiarization trip who have visited TOROVERDE, including the new attraction, as well as other points of interest around the island. Adding a new, innovative, fun and best-in-class product to our tourist offer contributes greatly to the tourist economy of our island and increases the interest of both the media and the visitors who delight in our rich diversity and experiences."
The activity, which was held in compliance with all the health and safety protocols established in relation to COVID-19, was also attended by the Mayor of Orocovis, Jesús “Gardy” Colón Berlingeri; and the secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, Rafael Machargo; among other guests.
For details on ToroBike and other TOROVERDE attractions, visit www.toroverdepr.com.
To learn more about options for adventure tourism and safe domestic tourism; hotels and inns certified under the PRTC's Health and Safety Seal, and other tourism offers, visit Voy Turisteando, the PRTC's domestic tourism page.
