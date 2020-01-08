Although the most recent population estimates collected by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that Puerto Rico’s population saw a slight increase throughout fiscal year 2018-2019 (FY 2018-19), several experts warn that there is not enough data to determine the reason for this gain or if it represents a new migration trend.

According to the federal institution, whose estimates are based on migratory movements on the island between July 2018 and the end of June 2019, Puerto Rico’s population amounted to 3,194,694 residents, 340 more than at the end of the previous fiscal year, for an increase of 0.01 percent. In net terms, the Bureau estimated that there was an in-migration of 8,000 people.

Some economists have said that this number is the product of a growing economy, particularly with regards to the labor force index.

As previously reported, the Puerto Rico Department of Labor & Human Resources (DRTH by its Spanish acronym) indicated that non-farm wage and salary employment in the island’s private sector maintains its best level in five years, with roughly 873,600 employees. Regarding unemployment, Nov. 2019 was “the best month of November in the history of these statistics, and maintains the [unemployment] rate below the year’s average,” the DRTH said.

Meanwhile, Heriberto Martínez—president of the Puerto Rico Economists Association (AEPR by its Spanish initials)—asserted that the driving factor for a higher population is the economic development stirred by federal disaster relief funds that have been disbursed to rebuild the island after the impact of Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017.

“The only reason we are seeing a positive parenthesis [in the economic crisis] is because of the federal recovery funds… As long we are in that parenthesis of positive economic shock from the additional federal recovery funds to come, we will see those positive macroeconomic data demographically as well,” Martínez told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

The economist warned that this “parenthesis” is only temporary and the island will see future population dips after all federal funds all disbursed.

“The real question, which has an obvious answer, is what will happen when those additional federal funds stop arriving in Puerto Rico? Simple answer: we will return to the tendency of population losses and wealth losses that we had until 2017,” Martínez stated.

For his part, demographer Raúl Figueroa, author of “Beyond the Census” and manager of http://www.demografiapr.com, observed that any positive numbers are most likely due to the recovery process from Hurricane Maria, which prompted a mass exodus that to many, he argued, was only temporary.

He explained that when comparing migration tendencies between FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19, the estimates for the latter present a higher number of residents only because the people who had to evacuate their homes during the hurricane’s aftermath are returning to the island.

“When you look at emigration data… in 2018 there was still a strong effect due to what happened with Hurricane Maria. Throughout 2018, a lot of people who had left in 2017 returned… So, if you see the previous estimate, it reflects a greater emigration among the population. That is why all these new data showcase a slight population increase,” Figueroa told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Regardless, the return of these individuals is not sufficient to mitigate the negative impact of emigration, he noted, adding that the population increase does not imply that emigration is no longer a cause of concern.

He pointed to the data collected in the first semester of 2019, which constitutes half of the time frame for the published report, which states that, in net terms, nearly 5,000 people emigrated. Therefore, while emigration was lower than it was in 2018, it still compares to pre-hurricane numbers.

During the first half of FY 2017-18, roughly 232,000 people relocated outside of Puerto Rico. Considering the returns seen during the second semester of the fiscal year, the island lost a total of 131,932 residents for a 3.9 percent dip in the population.

While this number represents one of the greatest drops in recent history, the island had been facing a spike in the last years. Since 2010, the population has decreased an average of 1.7 percent every year and this tendency shows no signs of stopping in the near future.

“If you look at the data for 2019 we are already observing… that we are returning to a similar pattern of more people leaving the island than coming. […] One must also consider that the estimates are changed annually… They are adjusted often and the population that they adjust to tends to be smaller,” Figueroa said, stating that the population estimate for 2018 was higher than the actual number of residents at that time.

Despite the current trend, Figueroa affirmed that he and other demographers estimate that emigration will eventually recede but more so as a result of demographic changes than economic development. He argued that Puerto Ricans are an aging population and most people who emigrate fall under younger generations like Gen-Z or Millennials.

“If the economy improves… then the panorama might improve slightly, but one wouldn’t expect it to improve to the point of reversing [emigration effects] from one year to another… Unless something super outstanding is happening in economic terms, you will never see a reversal of the highest emigration in the history of Puerto Rico. That is highly unlikely,” Figueroa said.

Martínez concurred that older generations are less prone to emigrate, but he noted that an unevenly aged population, combined with lacking services for senior citizens, would give Puerto Rico’s elderly enough reasons to leave the island should they require certain services or treatment.

“I agree with [Figueroa], but there is no guarantee that the emigration issue will be stabilized in the long term,” he asserted.