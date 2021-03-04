Despite the commercial complications posed by the pandemic throughout 2020, the Trans-Oceanic Life Insurance Company (TOLIC) managed to expand its operations to Florida State, as well as its product portfolio with a new offer of Annuities and IRA accounts
TOLIC President Edrick Touma Taveras reported that the launch of the new products, as well as the investment of $10 million to begin exporting its insurance services to Florida, coincided with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Puerto Rico. Despite the challenges posed by the health crisis, the company's strategy generated revenues of over $100 million in sales.
“At TOLIC, we will remember 2020 as the year of perseverance. Despite the challenges, we were able to launch two of the most emblematic projects in our strategic plan, which define the company's path for the coming years. Both projects respond to needs that we were able to identify," Touma stated.
According to José Álvarez, VP of Annuities at TOLIC, more than 10,900 people a day turn 65 in the U.S. mainland, while in Puerto Rico, the figure is 113 people a day.
He assured that the company identified the need to provide Annuities and IRA accounts that offer a greater return on the capital they have managed to save.
“About 41,000 people in Puerto Rico are approaching retirement age and it is important to be able to provide them with vehicles that allow them to have peace of mind when they retire. People are living longer and retiring earlier. There are almost 1.5 million Puerto Ricans who are of retirement planning age and who seek to secure an income for life," Álvarez said.
He underscored that annuities have registered an average annual grow of 10.78 percent from 2010 to 2020. “For example, in 2015, $625.3 million in annuities were sold and in 2019, $794.8 million. People are looking for them. We released the product in the midst of the pandemic, sales were digital, and we sold more than $100 million worth of this product," the VP said.
Álvarez explained that according to the analysis carried out by the company in Sept. 2020 —which looks at sales until the third quarter — the 15 companies that offer said product on the island had sold close to $ 530 million, of which $68 million —or 13 percent of the total market — respond to TOLIC.
“We are very proud because we did not think we would reach 13 percent. What we projected was 5 percent to 6 percent. What this shows is that there was room for another Puerto Rican insurance company that offered a competitive product and with the technology that distinguishes us," he added.
As for the expansion of operations, Touma assured that they had been analyzing it since 2017 as a result of the increase in the migration of Puerto Ricans, mainly to Florida. The strategy will lead to an increase in the workforce of customer service and claims in Puerto Rico, while projecting the creation of 100 new jobs in the Sunshine State.
“Our main objective is to be able to serve the Hispanic communities with a company that speaks the same language. Today, these communities represent 25 percent of the total population of the state and 18 percent of the entire United States,” he said.
Moreover, Humberto Tapia, VP of Sales & Marketing, indicated that the projections of the company with the expansion of operations is to serve more than 5 million Hispanics, and that in the future they foresee entering other markets inside and outside Florida, where there is a high Hispanic concentration.
“We are positioning ourselves as the best supplemental insurance alternative for the working Hispanic community. We are the first Hispanic company to offer the line of accident and illness insurance in the United States. No company even surpasses our product line, nor does it surpass the first ones that we are offering," Tapia stated.
Meanwhile, Touma highlighted that in 2020, TOLIC became a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, opining that this move validates the company's financial strength.
"This validates our ability to continue expanding in Puerto Rico and the United States," he affirmed.
