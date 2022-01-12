The labor shortage that keeps several economic sectors in check responds to a paradigm shift, where the companies used to have the opportunities and employees pursued them, today, it is the employee (talent) who selects the employer, thus transforming the labor market.
Human resources representatives from various fields consulted by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL coincided.
Franco Mondo, Executive Vice President of BMA Group Global, acknowledged that there has been an evolution in the labor market as a result of a pandemic “that taught us to work and live in a different way.”
“With the pandemic we saw an immediate impact with remote work, followed by high unemployment and ending with a market with an extraordinary need for talent. Employers who were prepared, survived. Those who did not evolve, quickly disappeared while others are still trying to survive,” said Mondo.
The business executive identified three main areas within the strategy to attract and retain the talent companies need. The first of them integrating personal and labor aspects. “If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that our professional and personal lives can coexist and be intertwined, even sharing spaces. Many of us learned to work from our homes and to intersperse our personal responsibilities with our work ones. Professionals got to know the hybrid work model and quickly integrated it into his lifestyle," he argued.
Mondo emphasized that, when companies identify today a vacant position, they must consider how flexible can they be with regard to schedules and location of the employee. “Although there are many roles where physical presence is intrinsic to the position, it is important that we consider when remote work may be an alternative. Offering face-to-face flexibility or hybrid models becomes a motivational factor that makes us a more attractive employer,” he pointed out.
The second point identified by Mondo is remote supervision and evaluation metrics. He explained the pandemic eliminated timeclocks and the ability to control schedules overnight. The direct supervision model was also impacted after a large number of employees were put behind a screen. Mondo acknowledged that some companies didn't feel much of an impact on their productivity because their productivity measuring and monitoring models were already aligned. However, he is convinced the common factor between successful companies is a results-based supervision model and a clear definition of metrics.
“Our workforce and its talent matured and changed its perspective. Before, companies used to chose candidates based on how they thought execution would be, but today the decision is made by the candidate. A candidate evaluates and clearly understands his possibility for success when making his decision. Employers who can clearly communicate expectations and metrics will be favored by the right talent,” Mondo pointed.
The third point made by the executive was the training and career plan. “Talking about results and metrics in an environment where there is flexibility of schedules and location sounds attractive to a candidate in search of his desired organization. As employers, we must distinguish our organizations by highlighting our ability to support the professional growth of our employees,” Mondo said.
He emphasized talent is looking for an organization to help him/her develop and grow professionally, so career plans must be clear. “We want applicants to see us as a true partner in their professional life. Offering clear structures for career and training plans will allow us more and better recruitment, greater productivity integrating knowledge with initiative (training and flexibility), and commitment, resulting in a common objective of growth between the organization and the person,” he added.
Mondo also explained that we are currently in a “sales market,” where talent is the one who chooses the employer and questions what is offered, which is not simply money, but rather a symbiotic relationship.
“To be the employer of choice we must be flexible, have clear goals and metrics, and a genuine interest in developing the skills of our people alongside our organizations. Companies and talent have a mutually benefit from this new model”, indicated the expert.
“As a result will have a new culture. The culture we develop will have a life of its own. In these times of labor transformation will integrate business strategy with their talent’s initiative. Those who do well will excel in their markets and their culture will be their primary recruiting tool. It is an ideal moment to create a new organizational culture,” Mondo concluded.
