Tasty Smart and Silabuz, parallel18 alumni and Pryze, pre18 alumnus, both acceleration and pre-acceleration programs from parallel18, were accepted into the program Google for Startups: Sales Academy Latam.
Google for Startups: Sales Academy is designed to provide startup founders with essential sales skills and practices that they can implement immediately to acquire new customers and partnerships, and secure funding. Over the course of six weeks, founders will engage in tactical training sessions that help them establish a solid foundation for increasing their revenue.
This is the first time the program will be held for Google’s partner network in Latam; only 17 companies were selected.
“At parallel18 we focus on creating connections that provide high impact to our alumni during their participation in the program. Once they complete the program, we maintain this relationship and provide them with connections in the entrepreneurial and corporate ecosystem to help them grow and scale globally. The selection of these three companies into the Google for Startup: Sales Academy program is a great achievement and shows that the connections we do are of great value for our startups,” said Eduardo Padial, Operations director at parallel18, a Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust program.
“This represents a great opportunity for us at Tasty Smart. An opportunity to learn how to commercialize from an international perspective, since it’s not only Puerto Rico or the U.S., but also Latam. It will be a very enriching opportunity for our company,” stated Joneli Vélez, co-founder and CEO at Gfree Food, parent company of TastySmart, which elaborates and distributes vegan and gluten-free products.
Natalia Micheletti, co-founder of Pryze, a digital platform that rewards employees for not using their phones while working, highlighted that “we are very excited about this opportunity. It came at the right time since we just finished pre18 in Puerto Rico which helped us to be prepared to grow globally. Right now, we have just opened our investment round and we are working on the first hires and new clients. Pryze is growing and we know this program will help us reach the next level.”
Alejandra Puente, co-founded and chief marketing officer of Silabuz, an educational online digital platform stated, “We are very happy to be part of the 17 startups accepted in this competitive program. In 2020 we reached many milestones; it was a year of many challenges and opportunities in terms of company growth. With this program we seek to take Silabuz’s sales to the next level and consolidate our growth strategy for 2021.”
The tools provided by Google for Startup: Sales Academy can be implemented immediately. Skills participants will learn include working on their sales pitch, objection handling, how to build traction and how to ask the best questions in a customer meeting.
The program will run from May 11 to June 15 and will be offered in Spanish as it is focused on Latam companies. Among the requirements to be selected in the program were having a product already on the market; wanting to close a partnership or sales negotiation in the next two months; and the availability to participate in weekly virtual trainings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.