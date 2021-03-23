HMS Ferries Puerto Rico President Matt Miller said that HMS took immediate action to identify three additional cargo vessels to add to the Maritime Transportation Authority (MTA)’s fleet following notification of the issues surrounding ferry service to Vieques and Culebra. HMS said it is confident that the additional vessels will help alleviate the current situation with the condition of the MTA fleet, with the first vessel to arrive within five to six weeks from receiving MTA approval.
“It is important to understand that the year-long transition process has just begun and that there is much work to accomplish to correct nearly 50-years of neglect. MTA and HMS remain committed to correcting the long standing systemic issues that has resulted in the current state of the MTA fleet. This begins with assessing and repairing the current fleet, and returning them to Service to the high standard we maintain throughout the world. Clearly the additional vessels will allow for the assessment and repair of the MTA fleet to be conducted without further impact to the residents of Vieques and Culebra,” said Miller.
The former officer of the Coast Guard mentioned that HMS Ferries took these immediate steps to identify and ready additional vessels for deployment because, we must work together for the well-being of the residents of the municipality Islands.”
As established in the agreement, HMS Ferries began the transition process in February, having established the assessment team comprised of qualified and experienced engineers. The team has developed a detailed plan to assess and then repair the vessels, which will ensure the ferry system is brought to the proper standard.
“Since February we started in the systematic and complex transition of the entire ferry system. During the transition phase, which is expected to take a year, we will work on assessing and repairing both the Metro and Island Service simultaneously. Given the condition of the vessels, it is expected the Metro Service will be brought to the high standard more quickly than the Island Service. However, by the end of our first year, we hope to have the administration and operation of the entire maritime transport system, including Vieques,” Miller emphasized.
He added that HMS plans to implement its state of the art website and ticketing system that includes a mobile app and online ticketing much sooner than expected. “We expect to have the entire ticketing system, for both the Island and Metro Service up and operating by the middle of June. Once in place, the residents of Vieques and Culebra, and all the citizens and visitors to Puerto Rico will have use of the most sophisticated and state of the art ticketing system in the world. “
