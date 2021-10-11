Power outages are continuing throughout Puerto Rico, affecting residents and businesses alike.
More than 14,000 LUMA Energy clients are without power this afternoon, as of 1:30 p.m., according to the company's website.
More than half of the people who lack electricity reside in the San Juan region , where there are reports of interruptions in 147 sectors including the areas surrounding José de Diego and 65 de Infantería avenues, the La Perla, Israel and Quintana neighborhoods. as well as communities like Cupey, Hill Brothers and Barrio Obrero.
For its part, LUMA reported through its Twitter profile that it attends to interruptions in Guaynabo, Caguas, Bayamón and other areas.
The Caguas region has 3,771 customers without service, while in the Carolina region 1,858 have faced problems with energy supply.
Similarly, the LUMA portal states that 457 clients in the Ponce region also experience outages.
In the case of the Ciudad Señorial, there are reports of interruptions in Pastillo, Quebrada Limón, Guaraguao, the urban area, the public residential Dr. Pila and El Tuque.
