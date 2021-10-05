The energy crisis that Puerto Rico is experiencing has brought with it a long chain of consequences, including failures in the distribution of drinking water, which has left many people without both services consistently for months.
For mayors, the situation is complicated because they have to activate resources to distribute drinking water in tanker trucks and incur other unforeseen expenses.
Ángel Pérez, mayor of Guaynabo and president of the Federation of Mayors that brings together municipalities of the New Progressive Party, said the problem affects all 78 municipalities because thousands of families depend on pumping systems to have water in their homes and many systems require electricity.
"I have had to invest in tanker trucks and one of those trucks can cost about $125,000 to $150,000 upwards," he said. “In the case of Guaynabo, all the neighborhoods, all of them, depend on the pumping system. We are talking about thousands of people, 40 to 45 percent of the population of the municipality.”
He added that many families and businesses have also had to invest in cisterns.
In his opinion, it is important that the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) intensify their improvement and maintenance plan, and that they replace the pumping systems with water boxes that can help in high places. He recommended that generators or solar systems be placed to correct the instability and fragility of the electrical service.
Morovis Mayor Carmen Maldonado said that for years, the town's residents have suffered from "poor" service, and now it has gotten worse.
“In Morovis, we have sectors that sometimes go several days, sometimes weeks, without water. There are never any accurate warnings of interruption, nor of the return of service. To this is added that the lack of water is affecting the schools within the Municipality of Morovis. Sometimes days go by without any water in such schools, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," she explained.
For his part, the mayor of Orocovis, Jesús Colón Berlingeri, stated that the entire water system in his municipality depends on energy to function, because they do not have systems that work by gravity.
“When the electricity goes out once a month or a week, the plants [continue to work] and the service is not affected, but when the electrical fluctuation is as constant as now, the powerplants are deprogrammed. An expert has to come to reprogram them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.