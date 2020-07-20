MCS announces the availability of new federal Provider Relief Funds for many healthcare providers that have not received assistance to date.
Providers that did not receive payment from the $50 billion General Distribution may be eligible for funds specified for Medicaid providers (Medicaid/CHIP Distribution) or funds specified for dentists who do not bill either Medicare or Medicaid (Dental Distribution).
As the healthcare company has done for the previous two tranches, MCS will carry out its third in a series of webinars aimed at educating dental service providers on how to apply for these distributions.
The third in the MCS webinar will be hosted by Carlos Dolagaray, CPA from LLMD; attorney Philo Hall, MCS’ Federal Affairs consultant from Epstein Becker Green in Washington, D.C.; and Dr. Pedro Rodríguez Solá, dental provider.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), began distributing funds in May to help health providers that mostly serve beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage, Commercial and Medicaid health plans. More than $106 billion has been allocated for providers so far out of the $175 billion made available by Congress.
Funds are still available and Puerto Rico healthcare providers can receive payments based on the timely and accurate submission of claims for eligible entities.
The application deadlines for the above distributions are July 20 and July 24.
All providers retaining funds must sign an attestation and accept the Terms and Conditions associated with payment. To be eligible for the Third Tranche of payments, a provider must have billed Medicaid for healthcare-related services during the period of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019.
For registration, you may write an email to lizzetteb@medicalcardsystem.com Stay tuned to our social media @mcspuertorico for more information and details.
