With only a few days left before the expiration of the executive order that provides for a partial closure of shops, the economic task force recommended Gov. Wanda Vázquez to give way to the reopening of nine industries while dealing with the COVID-19 emergency.
"Although there is no consensus on this topic, in coordination with the Advisory Commission on Health Affairs (medical task force), it is recommended that this phase last three weeks. The issue of the duration of the phases has not concluded," reads the report, dated May 18, on the second phase of reopening the island's economy.
Among the industries that could reopen in the coming weeks—if the governor so authorizes—are: real estate, information technology, wholesaling, motor vehicles, restaurants, the tourism sector, retail sales, the health sector, and the sub-sector of eSports and sports betting.
In the 74-page document, the economic task force recommends authorizing motor vehicle dealers to resume operations every day of the week.
"The occupation of the establishments is recommended to be limited to 50 percent of the capacity established in Puerto Rico's current building code (PR Building Code 2018). They must observe the previously established social distancing measures and receive clients by appointment, or make their sales by virtual methods," the document details.
As for the restaurant sector, the economists proposed to allow dining rooms to open to diners, "as long as its operation remains below 25 percent of the maximum occupancy."
Meanwhile, real estate sales and rentals would be authorized—with the activation of brokers, agents and administrators of this sector—with the condition of maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Regarding wholesalers, the economic advisory team suggested allowing sales in areas that have not been previously authorized. The entity recommended limiting the occupancy of buildings and premises to 50 percent capacity.
Likewise, the economic task force recommended to reopen the tourism sector—including services and attractions that can be carried out in outdoor spaces— but with a maximum occupancy of 50 percent. Among the specific areas they emphasized are recreational sports: golf, surfing, tennis, sailing, recreational fishing, and horse training.
For the sales sector, the group proposed the reopening of small and large format retail sales, with a maximum occupancy of 50 percent in open-format shopping centers and 35 percent in closed shopping centers. They also recommended that the food and retail businesses be opened seven days a week.
They also recommended the health sector to allow hospitals and medics to perform elective cosmetic surgeries.
Lastly, the economic task force proposed to order the Gaming Commission the prompt adoption of the ruling needed to enact Act 81-2019, which regulates sports betting, eSports, and fantasy leagues.
Neither beauty salons nor churches are mentioned for this second phase in the document.
“It is recommended to keep the social distancing measures safe as they are being implemented, as well as expanding the adoption of other measures that are detailed below. In addition, it is recommended that the curfew be maintained from 9:00 p.m. at 5:00 a.m.," the report added.
As with businesses that have reopened, it was recommended that each employer in a sector authorized to return to work should "prepare a contagion risk management plan based on guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)."
The employer must prepare a self-certification document of compliance with applicable regulations and a plan.
The governor is preparing to report this afternoon changes to the curfew established on the island since mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.