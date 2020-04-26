NEW YORK (AP) — In Spain, children will be allowed to go outside again. In the U.S. state of Georgia, a handful of businesses opened their doors, performing manicures and haircuts in masks. Auto workers are in factories, but producing ventilators, not cars.
The world is taking steps to reopen. But as a debate over getting back to business raged with urgency, in often politicized tones, it became clear that reopening the world's economy will be far more complex than suddenly shutting it down.
Brazil's hospitals are warning they are overwhelmed. Doctors in an ICU unit in New York saved a patient's life, but have lost many more. A cemetery could not keep up. The toll grew deeper in nursing homes, where workers and the frail cannot escape the spread.
There is yearning for recovery, and both hope and fear about the consequences of returning to the world. Here is a guide to some of AP's best coverage this week across the globe:
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
President Donald Trump prompted immediate warnings from health officials when he suggested injecting disinfectants could be a way to combat the new coronavirus. The president later claimed he was being sarcastic, although the transcript of his remarks suggests otherwise. It was the latest in a series of statements throughout his presidency that fly in contrast to mainstream science.
As the planet grapples with what reopening looks like, a flood of new research suggests that far more people have had the new coronavirus without any symptoms. While that's good news, it also means it's impossible to know who around you may be contagious — and complicates decisions about returning to normal life. There are other questions and unknowns: Who's immune? Who's at risk? And what tests are available, and what do they actually measure?
Yet while scientists work to answer those questions, there is a bright spot. Coyotes, pumas and goats wander around cities. Skies everywhere are less polluted. Scientists have noticed Earth has become wilder and cleaner as millions of people hunker down during the pandemic.
THE ECONOMY
There is a sobering milestone ahead in the unemployment crisis. One in every six U.S. workers has filed for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks, and economists say the unemployment rate could reach 20 percent, the worst since the Great Depression. Still, Americans remain optimistic.
An AP-NORC poll found that the vast majority of people whose households have experienced layoffs expect those jobs will return once the crisis passes. Gig workers and independent contractors are now eligible for benefits, but they’re finding it particularly hard to navigate the system.
Auto companies, restaurants, retailers and tech firm are considering how to safely bring back their employees. Some auto workers who could be collecting most of their paychecks to stay home are back already: They’ve volunteered to make medical gear at their plants. In Belgium, Europe’s second-biggest port will test bracelets designed to warn employees when they get too close to one another.
GOVERNMENT RESPONSE
Small businesses in the United States were supposed to get help from the Paycheck Protection Program. $349 billion in emergency loans would help keep workers in jobs and bills paid. But an AP investigation showed that publicly traded companies with thousands of employees and past penalties from government investigations were among those receiving millions of dollars from the fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.