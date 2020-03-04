The official leatherback sea turtle nesting season does not officially start until early April, but the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials) is already set for the 2020 season.
The leatherback is the largest sea turtle in the world. Every year from April to July, they migrate from distant waters near Canada, Europe and Africa to nest along our Caribbean coasts.
Some solitary nests are always reported before the start of the season in April. The first leatherback nest of the season was first reported by the conservation group Tortuguero del Oeste (Vida Marina) in Isabela. In response, turtle organizations, in coordination with the DRNA, are working on the collection of statistical data and the protection of nests.
Although many threats have been controlled or reduced in recent years, mainly due to human activity - such as stealing eggs or the animals getting caught in fishing lines and nets - sea turtle populations have yet to recover from the threats of past seasons. Thus, implementing measures of environmental laws that protect these species and their habitat must continue, the government agency said.
“Leatherbacks are the largest turtles on Earth, growing up to seven feet long and exceeding 2,000 pounds. These reptilian relics are the only remaining representatives of a family of turtles that traces its evolutionary roots back more than 100 million years. Once prevalent in every ocean except the Arctic and Antarctic, the leatherback population is rapidly declining in many parts of the world,” states National Geographic’s website.
“Leatherbacks undertake the longest migrations between breeding and feeding areas of any sea turtle, averaging 3,700 miles each way. After mating at sea, females come ashore during the breeding season to nest. The nighttime ritual involves excavating a hole in the sand, depositing around 80 eggs, filling the nest, leaving a large, disturbed area of sand that makes detection by predators difficult, and finally returning to the sea,” according to National Geographic.
Keep the sea turtles and their precious eggs safe during nesting season by following these guidelines established by the DRNA:
1. Keep beaches dark: bright light can disorient sea turtles. This is especially true of new hatchlings that may head towards the light rather than the sea.
2. Respect areas designated as nests.
3. Do not set up camp fires or go horseback riding on the beach.
4. Do not cut vegetation, destroy dunes or loot sand.
5. Help protect the environment by collecting trash generated on the beach.
6. Do not use motor vehicles on the beach.
7. Respect the island’s maritime zone.
8. Report any nest or hatchlings to the DRNA and keep a safe distance from any sea turtle on the beach. The DRNA’s main telephone number is (787) 999-2200.
