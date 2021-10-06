MARICAO - Crossing the mountains between mist and a few rays of sun, a journey begins that since the beginning of our history has fought for its permanence: the harvest and picking of the precious bean known as coffee. For years, Puerto Rico has positioned itself as one of the countries that has grown the best coffee, in addition to being one of the largest coffee producers in the Americas.
Four years after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, Puerto Rico is now celebrating the first great coffee harvest since that destructive event. The number of local coffee farms numbers to more than 2,000 and many coffee plantations in the central mountain area have been renovated, showing the industry’s rebirth.
Hacienda Juanita is one of these coffee plantations, with 23 acres of land and 8,000 coffee trees. They are focused on specialty coffee whereby the harvesting, pulping, fermentation, drying and roasting processes are integrated.
“Actually, this is going to be the first harvest that we are doing that is 100 percent sustainable. We have made our adjustments and currently, we have new fermentation techniques with which we think and hope to put Puerto Rico on the map,” said Jorge Contreras, owner of Hacienda Juanita.
“The labor force is very scarce and it is not very productive. Additionally, this is a kind of employee who requires a lot of supervision. Thank God, we have a small group of human capital who are the ones who really maintain the farm and give their 100 percent,” he added.
Several members of the hacienda’s team of pickers have dedicated their lives to coffee and agriculture. This is the case of Enrique Morales, who in his more than eight years doing this work, has had the opportunity to work on several farms in Maricao. “Coffee is very important because it is what we drink every morning to recharge our spirits; we need more pickers,” he pointed out.
For his part, Manuel Vega Barrera, said that he has been picking coffee all his life. “Since I can remember, my parents and grandparents taught me to pick coffee beans. Here and there I learned how to pick coffee. I like agriculture, I like the whole process, from picking (the beans), drying, grinding them and then — the best thing — drinking it,” he explained.
Hacienda Juanita, founded in 1834, is an agritourism company that combines learning about the coffee industry with tourism, through a hotel with 34 rooms, a restaurant and coffee shop. They also offer nature appreciation tours.
