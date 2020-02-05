The Donald Trump Administration released disaster recovery aid to Puerto Rico, with strings attached, as well as the name of the new federal reconstruction coordinator for Puerto Rico.

Peter J. Brown, Coast Guard rear admiral, will serve as point man for the federal reconstruction efforts underway after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Brown joins Robert Couch, the new financial monitor appointed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) charged with overseeing the grant administration and disbursement process of disaster recovery funds.

These appointments come on the heels of former Secretary of Housing Fernando Gil’s complaints over the restrictions that HUD attached to the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds for Puerto Rico, which he stated could be constituted as “discriminatory treatment” against the island and may further delay disbursement.

More Restrictions to Puerto Rico’s Aid Raise Questions Last week Secretary of Housing Ben Carson announced a federal financial monitor and released a voluminous set of requirements to fulfill before accessing the disaster mitigation relief

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported last week that Mark Paoletta, general counsel at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), helped craft the justification for adding new restrictions to billions in aid for the island.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL spoke to sources in Washington, D.C. which assured that Paoletta is only seeking ways to implement acting OMB director Russell Vought’s agenda.

“Paoletta is a general counsel. He is giving his best interpretation of the law to implement Trump’s agenda,” the source said.

The layers of bureaucracy imposed by the White House did not prevent Gov. Wanda Vázquez from traveling to the State of the Union last night. Vázquez was Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González’s guest to President Donald Trump’s address at Capitol Hill.

For a week, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL has been asking the resident commissioner about whether or not she will fight against any possible mistreatment of Puerto Rico and requested that she suggest how relations with the White House may be improved. As of press time, she had yet to reply.

For her part, Jennifer Storipan, executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), an entity within Puerto Rico’s executive branch, said that her office “continues to have ongoing conversations regarding disaster aid for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria and the seismic sequences that are impacting the south and southwest of the island since Dec. 28, 2019.”

“My team and I communicate often with the White House, Congress and all other federal agencies on all issues affecting Puerto Rico. Because of the ongoing seismic activity that continues to impact the island, PRFAA maintains open lines of communication with White House Officials in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs as the island moves towards recovery,” Storipan added.

PRFAA executive director said the “priority is to ensure that the 3.2 million U.S. citizens living on the island have access to needed resources and assistance while we continue on a path to recovery.”

“My team and I continue to provide information and data to guarantee the people of Puerto Rico equitable access to federal resources so that they can achieve a full recovery,” the official concluded.