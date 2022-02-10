The Puerto Rico Builder’s Association (ACPR, for its initials in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (BDEPR, for its initials in Spanish) announced their first joint webinar of the year: “Acceso a capital para la industria de la construcción” / Access to Capital for the Construction Industry. This seminar will discuss how to access capital through the different federal programs and financing alternatives available for professionals in the construction industry. This webinar will be held next Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. via Zoom.
In this webinar, the President of BDE, Luis Alemañy, and the Executive Vice-President of New Businesses of BDE, Nelly J. Colón Ortiz, will address a variety of topics, including the state and federal credit lines, the financing products available, and the CDBG-DR funds with grants of up to $50,000. Architect Vanessa de Mari, President of the Puerto Rico Builder’s Association, will also participate.
The webinar has a cost of $30 for members of the ACPR and $45 for non-members. For tickets and registration, click here: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/acceso-a-capital-para-la-industria-de-la-construccion-tickets-247231154037 . For more information, please contact (787) 751-1471 o email: constructores@constructorespr.net.
For 70 years, the Puerto Rico Builder’s Association has been connecting professionals and businesses dedicated to the development and construction of housing, industrial, touristic, and commercial projects.
