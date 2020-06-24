Gov. Wanda Vázquez has unveiled a budget that is similar to the one presented by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), the federal entity that oversees the government’s finances. Her budget contains an additional $169 million in spending compared with the FOMB’s $10 billion budget.
The additional funds in the government’s budget include money for the Christmas bonus for public sector workers, $15 million to the State Elections Commission and an assignment of $7.5 million for salaries to cover staff at the public WIPR television station. “We will identify the savings so that public workers receive their Christmas bonus,” she said.
During her State of the Commonwealth speech before lawmakers, Vázquez also promised wage increases for teachers, police officers, firefighters and other public workers.
This was first budget submitted by Vázquez since the island’s Supreme Court authorized her to lead the U.S. territory last August after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down amid huge protests. The unelected Vázquez is now seeking to be elected to the governorship in her own right.
Before beginning the annual budget address, Vázquez asked for a minute of silence for those who have died of COVID-19. To date, the island of 3.2 million residents has reported around 1,540 confirmed coronarivus cases, with at least 149 deaths.
The governor’s speech contained multiple promises of incentives and spending increases that critics said were moot, given the island’s economic crisis and the Oversight Board’s power over Puerto Rico.
Saying that her hands are “clean,” Vázquez also vowed to fight corruption as the U.S. territory awaits millions of dollars in federal funds while struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, a string of strong earthquakes in January and the coronavirus pandemic. Altogether, these events have caused losses estimated at billions of dollars amid a more than decadelong recession and a bankruptcy-like process to restructure a portion of the island’s more than $120 billion public debt and unfunded liabilities.
“Rest assured that regardless of where it comes from and no matter the cost, I will not waver in the fight against corruption,” she said.
Further, Vázquez announced a $314 million increase in the health budget, a $176 million increase in the education budget and a $285 million increase in the public safety budget. She did not specify where the additional funds would come from.
She also promised to scrap an increase in the enrollment fee at the University of Puerto Rico, the island’s biggest public university and award the school an additional $55 million to offset pandemic losses. She said the government would distribute computers to all public school students and teachers by July and give $1,000 to any public and private school student enrolled in a postsecondary institution so they can buy technological equipment.
Other promises include subsidies of up to $150 per farmer, the construction of 300 to 400 housing units a month to help those affected by hurricanes and earthquakes, and $350 million to help subsidize home purchases, with priority given to such workers as police, nurses and firefighters. In addition, Vázquez rejected government pension cuts sought by the Oversight Board.
Critics expressed surprise at the numerous pledges, saying the address felt more like a political campaign. They noted Vázquez is running for governor this year and will face Pedro Pierluisi, a seasoned politician, in an Aug. 9 primary of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party.
Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia, a member of the opposition pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party who is also running for governor, accused Vázquez of not addressing many of the problems facing the island, including the tens of thousands of people still seeking unemployment assistance following a two-month coronavirus lockdown and awaiting new housing following the 2017 hurricanes and earthquakes.
Thomas Rivera Schatz, president of Puerto Rico’s Senate and a leading member of the governor’s party, defended her budget. The budget has to be approved by July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.