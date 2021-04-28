The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) unanimously approved the 2021 Fiscal Plan for the Puerto Rico government, which shows that billions of dollars of federal funds have improved the island’s short-term economic outlook.
However, the long-term challenges remain for structural reforms and investments in healthcare continue, especially in light of a U.S. Census report that Puerto Rico’s population has dropped by nearly 12 percent in the past decade, to 3.2 million residents in April 2020.
The 2021 Fiscal Plan outlines government actions necessary to ignite long term economic growth, while improving fiscal responsibility.
As outlined by the FOMB’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, the 2021 Fiscal Plan is the road map for Puerto Rico’s recovery and prosperity. Puerto Rico’s economy is benefitting from substantial federal funds related to COVID-19 pandemic support and Hurricane Maria-related disaster funds: some $120 billion to be disbursed over several years.
“This is an opportunity to build a stronger economy with greater growth to benefit all residents, while building a more resilient infrastructure,” Jaresko said. “If we use this time and the resources wisely, we can put Puerto Rico on a path towards a better, more prosperous future.”
However, the long-term economic outlook remains challenged in the absence of incremental structural reforms to improve Puerto Rico’s competitiveness and its ability to attract greater levels of investments in quality job creation for its residents.
The 2021 Fiscal Plan projects the government budget to fall into deficit by 2036 without incremental actions or policy changes.
The 2021 Fiscal Plan includes significant investments into healthcare, broadband coverage, and civil service reform, and continues to prioritize government spending so the size of government both reflects the population changes and meets the needs of the people for effective services.
Economic Analysis
The Oversight Board projects that the Puerto Rico economy will grow 1 percent in this current fiscal year 2021, following a 3 percent decline in the previous fiscal year 2020. Real gross national product (GNP), however, does not fully reflect the effect on household income from the unprecedented COVID-19 related federal government stimulus.
Because of the federal government support and its expected impact on household income and consumer spending, the 2021 Fiscal Plan uses an adjusted growth series which includes these income effects for the purposes of forecasting government revenues. By this measure, the decline in in fiscal year 2020 is only 1.1 percent and the growth in fiscal year 2021 is a “robust” 3.8 percent.
The recovery will continue in the coming fiscal year 2022. In fiscal year 2023, economic growth will contract following the end of stimulus.
This decline will be offset in fiscal years 2024 to 2026 by FEMA and CDBG funding from the U.S. Housing Department, and by the government’s implementation of the structural reforms defined in the 2021 Fiscal Plan.
As the effect of those structural reforms and federal recovery funds level off, growth is projected to return to its historic negative trend starting in fiscal year 2030.
Details on Necessary Reforms
To ensure the Puerto Rico government can provide quality services to residents, the 2021 Fiscal Plan includes almost $800 million for comprehensive civil service reform between fiscal years 2022 and 2051, starting with a pilot program for financial management personnel.
The 2021 Fiscal Plans structural reforms remain an essential element of Puerto Rico’s long-term recovery, Jaresko noted. These reforms include providing access to reliable broadband across Puerto Rico; providing comprehensive development opportunities for adults; dramatically improving K-12 education; improving the competitiveness and attractiveness of Puerto Rico’s economy by reducing the obstacles to starting and sustaining a business through improvements to the processes to obtain permits, register property, and pay taxes; and providing lower cost and more reliable energy through the transformation of PREPA, the island’s public electrical utility.
The 2021 Fiscal Plan also includes the recommended transformation of Puerto Rico’s transportation system with the goal to reduce traffic congestion, increase access to public transportation, improve the governance of transportation entities and the fiscal sustainability of public transportation agencies, and promote economic development.
Agency efficiency requirements continue to be an important part of the 2021 Fiscal Plan: consolidating agencies to reduce administrative costs and bureaucracy; centralizing procurement to achieve savings; delivering better governmental services for substantially lower cost; reducing fraud, waste, and abuse in the healthcare system; improving health outcomes; and enhancing tax compliance – not increasing taxes– to ensure everybody pays their fair share in taxes and the government receives the revenue it needs to provide needed services.
