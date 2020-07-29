With the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, the local Education Department has once again ordered public schools to go online, at least for the first month of the new school year, for the safety of students. The mandate also applies to private schools and is supported by the Private Schools Association of Puerto Rico.
Public and private schools will begin the new school year with online classes on Aug. 17 and then classroom teaching could begin on Sept. 17, following a hybrid model, and conditioned on the level of COVID-19 infections on the island.
One private school is Robinson School in Condado, which had made plans to reopen the school grounds starting in August. However, with the increase of cases in Puerto Rico and the actions taken by Education, the school has opted to put its backup plan in place, shut down the school and go to virtual learning once again.
On June 29, the Robinson School administration sent a letter to students and parents about their plans to reopen the campus doors in August. The letter also included several health and safety regulations that the school was planning to enact when classes began.
“The safety and well-being of all our students and staff are at the forefront of all our decisions during these uncertain times,” said Robinson. The school had also planned to go online should the need arise, and it has.
In a recent letter to parents, the school administration informed that “Robinson is prepared to receive students in the virtual modality in a program that is closely aligned with our on-campus program and routine.” While details have yet to be shared, officials promise to maintain the same high standards of academic excellence.
With Robinson School switching to virtual learning, parents are hoping for the best when it comes to the sudden change of how their children have been learning.
“I would have loved for both my sons to have school in school and not via Zoom, but I feel more secure and confident that it’s the best decision during this pandemic that’s out of control,” said Ana Maria Matanzo, parent of an incoming 12th grader.
Many parents seem to agree with it since there is no other choice due to Education’s decision and the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases. “It has to be this way. Our health is in danger. Robinson did the right thing,” said Ayleen Cruz, parent of another incoming 12th grader.
Students also have their opinions about switching from being in school grounds to online learning. “About not being able to live out my senior year on campus, I feel frustrated and sad. Even though I am sad that I will not be able to enjoy the experiences of my senior year with my classmates, I do understand that this is what is needed to be done to keep us and those around us safe during this global pandemic,” said Camila Cora, an incoming 12th grade student.
Pros and Cons of Online Teaching
When Puerto Rico’s lockdown first began in mid-March, students were forced to switch from taking classes in person to being online. There are some good things from online teaching, but many are saying that it’s not the best option.
“In my opinion, I prefer normal class over online because we can’t really see our friends and joke around and socialize as well. It’s hard for me to concentrate in my house because of all the distractions I have at my disposal,” said Dylan Vélez, another incoming senior at Robinson.
While virtual learning may give students the advantage of managing their time and being able to work from home, it also holds disadvantages that go beyond being surrounded by distractions. The lack of contact between peers might also present negative effects on their mental health.
The decision to begin the school year through online classes at a time when we must maintain social distancing can bring negative effects on the mental health of students. According to Dr. Enrique Gelpi, a psychologist at the San Jorge Children’s Hospital, “as a health professional, we almost always put the physical health of the community in first place.”
When he was asked about the psychological effects of going back to school or continue taking virtual classes, Gelpi added that “depression, anxiety, sleeping disturbances, eating problems and family relation difficulties have been identified in the literature as direct results from the situation we are living. The intense feeling of uncertainty that this decision brings to students, caregivers, teachers and school administrators, add to the severe negative emotional manifestations.”
When putting the safety of people, the physical and mental health of the community must be placed on top, and in the situation we’re in, a lack of contact with people could result in negative effects, he indicated.
Whatever strategies Robinson uses to ensure that the school year is productive, the situation may never go back to normal. The lives of everyone around the world have already been rocked by this crisis, but with hope, people will adapt to the “new normal.”
