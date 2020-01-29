The insurance industry is clamoring for the nomination of an insurance commissioner after Javier Rivera Ríos resigned citing personal reasons.
According to industry insiders, the recent earthquakes only highlight the need to fill the vacancy as soon as possible. Although the damage produced by the earthquakes is contained mostly in one region, and is not as severe as Hurricane Maria’s, Iraelia Pernas, executive director of the Association of Insurance Companies of Puerto Rico, said that, aside from the earthquakes, there are other pending issues that require the immediate attention of an experienced person in this position.
One of the current pressing issues is the accounting of the catastrophe reserve. According to Rivera Ríos, this reserve must now be listed as passive income in financial statements, a move that will inevitably place insurance companies in a very vulnerable position when it comes to ratings.
“These moneys used to be considered a reserve, not a debt. It’s also necessary to handle the issue of the grace period that insurance companies offer during an emergency and the approval of new products. We hope that the government takes action soon because we also understand that a lot of people have left the insurance commission and we urgently need someone to work on these issues,” said Pernas.
Insurance Agencies React
Insurance providers also acknowledge the need for an insurance commissioner. In a written statement, MAPFRE said that “We understand the importance of an insurance commissioner, as we always have, and are eagerly awaiting the appointment of a new commissioner to work with in strengthening the industry so that we may better serve our society.”
For their part, Triple-S said that “It is important to have a commissioner in light of recent events, although we are highly capable of managing things in the meantime.”
Puerto Rico Insurance Commissioner Javier Rivera steps down of his post last Wednesday.
“The reason for my resignation is strictly in response to personal reasons that I must address with my family and take my concentration away from my ministerial duties,” said Rivera in his letter of resignation.
La Fortaleza’s chief of staff Antonio Pabón said Gov. Wanda Vázquez accepted Rivera’s resignation and, “understanding that it’s a strictly family and personal situation, we will not issue another comment other than, wishing him and his family the best, while thanking him for his years of service to the people of Puerto Rico.”
