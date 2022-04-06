To lower costs and increase the quality and accessibility of healthcare services, providers must effectively utilize the managed care model. The managed care model, according to Medicaid, is “a health care delivery system organized to manage cost, utilization, and quality”.
Part of this would be to take advantage of the current employment market. Carlos Vivaldi, Chief Financial Officer at MMM Holdings, LLC. stated that they’ve been seeing the best market for employees for their generation.
“It does represent significant cost implications to the healthcare [industry]. We’ve moved more to digitalization and openness in this industry, as we’ve been discussing today on working remotely and telemedicine and telehealth, we’ve definitely had to also recruit better [talent],” Vivaldi commented of the current job market for healthcare professionals.
In light of technological advancements in medicine and the rapid development of telemedicine due to the pandemic, Vivaldi believes that it is necessary to recruit different talent throughout the mainland United States, as well as within Puerto Rico, to ensure the highest quality care.
From the hospital perspective, José E. Soliván-Rivera, the Associate Executive director of the Sistema de Salud Menonita, revealed that the industry is dealing with the lowest occupancy rates in the history of hospitals in Puerto Rico.
In 2020, 72% of hospitals had net losses and stood at around a 52% occupancy rate.
“Managed care is part o the reason why hospitals have been having low occupancy rates in the last years. Hospitals have been facing the challenges of what can we do to get that relevance back. So, some of the hospitals are [entering] into contracts with health plans [to] be seated at the table where money is discussed,” Soliván-Rivera elaborated.
According to numbers presented by Soliván-Rivera, 90% of hospitals’ revenues come from health plans, with over 80% contributed by federal and state sources of funding. 40% are Medicare and Medicaid Advantage, another 40% by Medicaid, 15% commercial insurance, and the rest from uninsured patients.
Coordinated care, purports Vivaldi, would allow real opportunities to improve patient care. It’s necessary to move away from ‘controlling’ to ‘coordinating’ while working with and managing what they have, as they wait for getting the right amount of funding.
Some of the problems that the healthcare industry on the island faces are having to pay more to retain employees, increases in utilities, changes in nurses’ minimum wage which will start this year, while funding is limited to managed care organizations (MCO) that work in Puerto Rico and having to depend on Congress and people that are outside of their control.
“I believe that all those initiatives that are being done [bring] additional funding that flows from health benefit providers too, so all of us can have a better reimbursement and provide for those pressures we have,” Vivaldi expressed.
