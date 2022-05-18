The growth in the use of the internet since the year before the Covid-19 pandemic can be attributed almost exclusively to the baby boomers, who in the last three years account for about 10% of such growth, as reported in the 2022 Puerto Rico Digital Trends Study published by the consulting firm Estudios Técnicos Inc. and the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME).
“The growth experienced between 2021 and 2022 can be attributed specifically to the growth in the 65 years and older segment, which could very well be due to the effects of the pandemic, when several services started to be offered remotely,” said Anitza Cox, director of the Social Policy and Analysis division of Estudios Técnicos.
Cox particularly referred to how 65 year-olds and older, had to “adapt to the changes taking place at the height of the pandemic,” which included telemedicine after the government ordered a general shutdown of all commercial operations. Nevertheless, Cox pointed out there is a divide within the age group.
“There is a [digital] divide... women 65 and older, from the lower socio-economic echelons (less than $10,000 yearly income) that are not connected,” she said. “Clearly, there is still a lot of ground that needs to be covered in terms of access and use of the medium.”
Regarding internet access and use among other age groups, Cox argued that “practically all groups from 12 to 39 years-old have reached a 100% access and use”. She pointed out, though, that this data should be considered in the context of the study’s margin of error (+ 4.3%).
The study also reveals the preferred means used by users to connect to the internet, with cellphones (98%) as the preferred device, followed by computers (60%), and tablets (52%) and smart TVs (51%) virtually tied. Even though other devises are mentioned in the study, the difference between them and the top four is greater than 20%.
According to the study, 95% of the island’s population has a cell phone, and 98% of internet users have one. Even though the study does not mention reasons for such a preference, Cox admitted the ubiquitous character of the cellphone and the fact that “it allows the user to be connected always” could be considered among the possible reasons.
What They Look For And How
While the study states that access and use of the internet dominates most of the weekly activities of Puerto Ricans, there is an activity they prefer over that: regular broadcast TV. According to the study, 76.2% of Puerto Ricans prefer to watch traditional television over the next activity, social networking (75.2%). And only 45.4% of users watch online TV/streaming. 57.8% of those polled say they listen to broadcast radio and 28.0% to online radio.
The study didn’t probe into the reasons for those offline preferences, even though Cox attributed them to the pandemic.
Social networks applications are the most frequently used apps by most internet users, with Facebook being ahead of the pack with a 65.3% preference. Behind Facebook are: WhatsApp (47.6%), YouTube (37.2%) and Instagram (36.2%). These options were mentioned by those surveyed without having to choose from a list provided by the surveyor (unaided).
Regarding webpages, the study confirms the findings on the apps segment, with Facebook (19.8%), YouTube (18.0%), WhatsApp (7.7%) and Instagram (6.8%) being the most visited pages, except for one: Google.
The study states that the Google webpage is the most frequently visited webpage. But when compared with the frequency of the use of the Google app, which scored 12.4% for a seventh place among the most frequently used apps, it begs the question: why visit the webpage without using the app?
Cox recognized the difference, and said, “the survey tries to reflect the users’ perception.” It could then be inferred that users don’t perceive Google as an app, which nowadays is preloaded, virtually, in every cellphone, or that the survey didn’t differentiate access (whether by cellphone or computer) to the internet.
The difference is important because user experience is significantly different depending on whether he/she access the internet via a cellphone or a computer.
When a user needs to google something, if doing it from a cellphone, he/she types the term directly into the Google box on the homepage of his phone. By doing that, he/she is using the Google app.
On the other hand, if the user googles from his computer, he usually goes to the Google website to get the information he/she needs.
Cox could not expand on whether participants in the study used an app or webpage, depending on how they accessed the internet (cellphone or computer).
Preferred Activities
Of the top six activities people do on the internet, five are specifically considered to be entertainment: watch videos, listen to music, accessing social networks, accessing messaging services and watching or listening media online. The sixth activity, searching for information, cannot necessarily be considered entertainment but, given the nature of the other five, it is plausible that the information searched for is entertainment related.
Cox said that in this part of the study, users were asked “what does the internet and the digital media mean to you?” 42.3% of those interviewed said, “the internet helps keeping me informed and learning new things.”
But such answer contrasts with the expressed preferred online activities. Unfortunately, the study does not include content as one of the areas being analyzed.
E-commerce
Local businesses are lagging in the online commercial ecosystem.
Of the 54.3% of internet users making online commercial transactions, 50.5% do so with businesses located abroad, while 42.8% do business with both local and offshore shops.
Only 6.7% of users do business exclusively with local entrepreneurs.
Again, Cox argued the increment in the number of online commercial transactions was a direct consequence of the pandemic, with many businesses having to scramble to develop e-commerce platforms to stay in business. Restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and professional services (doctors, lawyers, etc.), among others started offering online purchases and delivery, and other services remotely.
“E-commerce platforms have become important sources of information, including for offline purchases. Four of every ten users go to websites or apps to get product information,” said Cox.
The websites more frequently used for this purpose are the Facebook Marketplace (41.6%), Clasificados Online (45.7%), Clasificadospr (23.8%), Amazon (12.5%) and e-bay (9.0%).
“Despite a decrease in the online sales median, the purchasing of merchandise and services have diversified,” Cox said.
