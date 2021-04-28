The Census Information Center (CIC) of the University of Puerto Rico in Cayey has released a snapshot of private sector salaries in Puerto Rico, based on data published in the economic census with respect to U.S. Census Bureau information in 2017. The economic census is conducted every five years, so the next one will be released in 2022.
According to the report, obtained by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, in terms of average annual wages, there is a great disparity between economic sectors and professions, highlighting the importance of education and technical training. The average private-sector wage for all of Puerto Rico was $25,332 a year, but the hospitality and food service sector had a very low average of $13,097 annually, well below the equivalent of a full-time job at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
Calculating a full-time federal minimum job at 40 hours a week, this would amount to a yearly salary of $15,080 for a worker. While some states have legislated higher minimum wages, Puerto Rico has not.
Meanwhile, the water and electricity services sector reported the highest average wage of $62,400 a year, followed by business management ($51,122), finance and insurance ($45,248). Among the biggest sectors on the island, only manufacturing and information technology (IT) have average yearly salaries that exceed the average for Puerto Rico, at $37,073 and $42,370 respectively.
“We see that the largest sectors in terms of sales are manufacturing, retail, wholesale and IT, in that order. However, in terms of employment, the largest sectors are retail, health and welfare, hospitality and food services, and manufacturing. In other words, if we study our economy from a sales point, manufacturing is the largest sector, but if we look at it from the employment side, retail is the largest. This cannot be confused with the contribution of each sector to the economy because the manufacturing sector generates jobs in its sector and in other sectors,” explained José Caraballo Cueto, director of the study and the CIC.
He agreed with a question from your correspondent about the direct correlation between education and professions and wages.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL also asked the impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017, and now the coronavirus pandemic, on Puerto Rico’s labor market. “Maria, the pandemic and other disasters pushed workers to move from one sector to the other. For instance, after Maria, the construction sector grew but agriculture declined. Growing sectors generally have growing wages, while declining sectors generally have declining salaries,” Caraballo responded. “Thousands of jobs have been lost in the aggregate but again, some sectors have won while others lost.”
Your correspondent also asked how Puerto Rico compares with the poorest state, for example, Mississippi. “Generally, Puerto Rico has lower salaries and lower employment to population ratio than the states. I don’t think this is a good comparison because Puerto Rico does not have the same production levels as the states. That’s why we need economic tools to grow this economy,” Caraballo said.
The private sector snapshot includes a list of sales generated, wages and employment for each economic sector from 2017 to the present. It also addresses data on the different sectors, such as annual sales, proportion of the local economy, average annual wages and proportion of jobs. It includes all economic sectors except for agriculture.
In terms of private sector jobs, retail leads with 132,033, followed by health and social assistance with 84,933 and hospitality and food services with 82,815 jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.