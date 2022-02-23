In May 2021, Anthony Klotz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University, used for the first time the term “Great Resignation” to refer to the people resigning from their jobs as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Klotz, the pandemic had led many to reconsider why they work, how they work and where they work.
“It’s not just about getting another job, or leaving the workforce, it’s about taking control of your work and personal life, and making a big decision – resigning – to accomplish that,” he told CNBC in an interview earlier this year. “This is a moment of empowerment for workers, one that will continue well into the new year [2022].”
But what should have been a temporary labor market trend has turned out to be a condition of the so-called “new normalcy” in a post-vaccine economy, like the “Great Depression” was in the 1930s, with which it intends to pun.
But official government data does not seem to support the situation the Great Resignation is intended to explain. Reports from the U.S. Department of Labor, and its agencies, consistently inform that there are more people working today than last year.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Feb. 4, 2022 report, 467,000 jobs positions were filled in January in what has been characterized as a long streak of gains. Furthermore, despite the increase in the number of applications for unemployment benefits, the absolute figures remain nearly historically low levels.
Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to reach 248,000. Yet, the four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 10,500 to 243,250. In total, less than 1.6 million Americans were collecting unemployment aid during the week ending on Feb. 5; 26,000 less than the previous week.
The U.S. unemployment rate inched to 4% from 3.9% due to the increasing number of people seeking employment, but not necessarily getting hired immediately.
In Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is experiencing a similar scenario, with an increase in the number of people working, and a decrease in the number of the unemployed, for December 2021, when compared to November 2021.
According to the Puerto Rico Labor Department (PRLD), the estimated total of people working in December 2021, seasonally adjusted, was 1,018,000. This was 15,000 more people working than the previous month, and 61,000 more people when compared to December 2020.
The number of unemployed people in the island last December, seasonally adjusted, was 83,000, or 2,000 less than in November 2021 (85,000). This is 14,000 less unemployed people, when compared to December 2020.
The estimated unemployment rate was 7.5%, which represented a 0.3% decrease when compared to November 2021 (7.8%), and 1.7% less than December 2020 (9.2%).
The PRLD report also estimated the size of the island’s workers group (people employed or actively seeking employment) at 1,100,000, for December 2021. That is 12,000 people stronger than in November 2021, and 46,000 more than in December 2020.
But, if more people are working nowadays –with a significant part of the population having been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines– than they were working in 2020 –when the pandemic was at its worse– how is it possible for both, the U.S. and Puerto Rico, to be experiencing a labor shortage? Where have the resigning workers gone?
A Possible Explanation
For sociologist and statistician Eduardo Burgos, the explanation is a lot more complex than a mere statistic.
“There are multiple variables acting upon the market that current labor surveys do not attend to,” said Burgos, Chief of Operations at Abexus Analytics and University of Puerto Rico professor.
While Burgos coincides with the reasons explaining the Great Resignation –an almost existential questioning of how and why people work– he pointed out that different social groups act differently.
“Millennials do not act like Baby boomers… and to the age difference we must add cultural and social characteristics,” he said. “Labor surveys must now be demographically segmented to better understand how populations behave.”
For the sociologist, the solution to the crisis in the labor market is not just a matter of offering more money or increasing benefits.
“You could offer $15 an hour and still, it won’t be incentive enough. We need to understand what the expectations of these people are to understand how they behave,” Burgos said. “We all know the pandemic has been the backdrop for a transformative process, both individually and socially. So, we need to know how people have been transformed. “
Burgos considers of the utmost importance the development of new metrics to measure variables that were not previously considered or were simply unknown.
“We need to develop new metrics to measure the activity of remote workers, which are not merely people working from home, but people that could be exporting their services to other jurisdictions. Questions dealing with such characteristics must be included in a labor survey,” Burgos argued.
A clear example of such a remote worker could be a journalist or a consultant, who works from his or her home in Puerto Rico for a media outlet or business firm in the U.S., or any other country.
“There is a need to study the social and cultural transformation that has been taking place. The challenge is measuring subjective elements… to learn how to analyze beyond the quantitative,” Burgos said. “We need to figure out what kind of relation people want to have with their work to understand how they work.”
