Wines are faithful to the grapes used for their delicate elaboration —that is the hallmark and quality guarantee offered by the wines from Bodegas Remírez de Ganuza; a promise witnessed by a group of wine enthusiasts during a recently held tasting at Bodega de Méndez in Guaynabo.
The description and explanation of each wine that was featured was presented by Fernando Goy, export manager of Bodegas Remírez de Ganuza, who visited Puerto Rico as a special guest for the occasion.
Remírez de Ganuza is considered by wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike to be one of the most emblematic wineries in La Rioja, a Spanish province recognized worldwide for the quality of its wines.
Founded in 1989, Bodegas Remírez de Ganuza was Fernando Remírez de Ganuza’s personal endeavor. Since the beginning, his mission was to carefully select the grapes so as to intervene as little as possible in the wine making process. The aim is to be as faithful as possible to the vintage and the vineyard. After three decades, this commitment remains intact.
Prior to establishing the winery, Remírez de Ganuza dedicated himself to the sale of old vineyards for many years. This enabled him to select the perfect farms in the region at which to develop his project. In 2010, José Ramón Urtasun joined the project initiated by Fernando, thus beginning a new phase for Bodegas Remírez de Ganuza.
The winery is made up of a collection of buildings that are used during the different steps of the wine making process: the barrel area, the wine racks, the cold room or the selection area. The grapes that are chosen go through a meticulous inspection process.
“The Denominación de Origen Calificada Rioja is located in the north of Spain, on both sides of the River Ebro. It is divided into three large zones: Rioja Alta, Rioja Alavesa and Rioja Oriental. With more than 65,000 hectares of vineyards, each town and territory has its own personality, making Rioja a unique land,” according to http://www.riojawine.com, the Denominación de Origen Calificada Rioja website, the Spanish regulatory council that qualifies Rioja wines.
The wines featured at the tasting were:
Remírez de Ganuza — This wine reflects the essence of the prestigious winery. It is crafted from the most exquisite grapes, born in 60-year-old vineyards.
Fincas de Ganuza — Crafted from bunches of vine stock varying in age between 25 and 40 years. It is aged in new French and American oak barrels.
Trasnocho — The product of an innovative extraction system, perfected over a period of 20 years. This procedure allows for extraction of the best wine and avoids unwanted odors and flavors.
