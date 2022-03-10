Barely three months in, and 2022 has brought plenty of new developments on both the local and global stages. The Financial Oversight and Management Board’s new Plan of Adjustment (POA), certified on Jan. 27 of this year, is one such development.
The Center for a New Economy, Puerto Rico’s foremost policy think tank, evaluated the highlights of the POA and gave its assessment of the plan’s feasibility – which was not always in line with the FOMB’s nor the current administration’s.
“[We] shouldn’t make the mistake of equating a set of quite disparate and perhaps marginally effective structural reforms with an economic strategy. Simply stated, the structural reforms favored by the FOMB and set forth in the Fiscal Plan are second-order issues and will not generate the economic growth Puerto Rico requires, both for increasing the living standards of its people and to pay off its restructured debt, unless they are embedded or framed within a larger economic strategy or vision,” warned Sergio Marxuach, Director for Public Policy at the CNE.
Debt Restructuring
The POA decreases the Puerto Rico government’s debt obligations by nearly 48%, but total debt relief may not be as high as the FOMB claims because it does not take into account potential recoveries made through payments on the Contingent Value Instruments (CVIs).
The Plan of Adjustment reduced debt services from an annual average of $1.33 billion to $666 million. Additionally, it put into place multiple measures to limit falling further into debt in the future based on the assumption that the island will not borrow for any reason over the next five years.
Medicaid
The CNE does not approve of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) interpretation of the Medicaid funding cap provision for Puerto Rico. The new interpretation, under Section 1108(g) of the Social Security Act, raised the allotted cap for FY2022 from $406 million to $2.943 billion.
While the FOMB regards this new interpretation as a long-term solution to provide Medicaid funding to the island, the CNE does not agree, referring to the fact that the CMS letter is not a binding administrative order.
Pensions
The CNE found that the true cost of the retirement system this year will be $5.146 billion, made up of the System 2000 Settlement ($1.376 billion, one time), Fiscal Year 2022 Deposit to Pension Reserve Trust ($1.420 billion), and PayGo payments to current retirees ($2.350 billion).
The Fiscal Plan prevents an 8.5% reduction in pension benefits for current retirees and will create a pension reserve trust to ensure that beneficiaries will continue to be supported regardless of the island’s economic situation. This reserve trust is to be funded by contributions of current government workers and a formula based on the Commonwealth’s expected annual surpluses, at a rate of $1.03 billion annually for the next decade, according to the FOMB.
The CNE points out that pension related payments will be in the neighborhood of $3 billion, thus becoming the largest single General Fund expenditure item during the next decade. It is Marxuach’s understanding that this $3 billion payment represents the price the people of Puerto Rico will have to pay for “decades of mismanagement, for the many years government agencies failed to make the required pensions contributions and for the multiple times the central government ‘borrowed’ from the retirement fund and never repaid the ‘loan’.” Marxuach also emphasized this should not be construed as an argument in favor of reducing pension benefits.
It must be noted that PayGo plans, unlike defined-benefit plans, there is no guarantee of how much money employees will get at the moment of their retirement.
University of Puerto Rico
The University of Puerto Rico is facing the largest budget cuts of all, in comparison to other government agencies. From 2017 to 2022, enrollment has dropped by 23%, a number that some cite as justification for the reduction in UPR’s General Fund. The CNE, however, does not agree, because while enrollment decreased by 23%, the university’s budget was reduced by 48% - from $911 million in 2017 to $466 million in 2022.
“[If] the FOMB is really counting on improving human capital in Puerto Rico as an engine for growth in the future, then dismantling the UPR is outright counterproductive. Therefore, we recommend that, if the projected savings in the Commonwealth’s contribution to the operation of the Medicaid program are in fact realized, at least a portion of the funds that become available to the Commonwealth be allocated to the University of Puerto Rico,” stated Marxuach.
Six issues to watch in 2022, according to the CNE
How the new Plan of Adjustment ends up playing out is dependent on global trends as well as local. With that in mind, here are six themes that the CNE will be keeping its eye on in 2022.
1) COVID-19 – The pandemic still affects everyday life, and scientists are uncertain as to when it will become endemic like the flu. For the time being, it could continue to develop and present further challenges.
2) Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring - “Everything depends on jumpstarting economic growth,” said Marxuach.
3) Post-Hurricane María Reconstruction - This year will see federal spending in action on reconstruction projects, especially in the housing and energy sectors.
4) The US’s Mid-term Elections - Any pending federal legislation to increase federal spending in Puerto Rico could be jeopardized if the Republicans, as forecasted, take control of a Congressional chamber. The CNE recommends that Puerto Rico aggressively push its agenda in Washington D.C. before the summer break.
5) Inflation - Consumer prices continue to rise at rates not seen in decades, the mitigation of which depends on the Fed’s monetary policies.
6) Geopolitics - Even prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Council on Foreign Relations’ most recent Preventative Priorities Survey found that there was “...an alarming trend: severe food shortages, diminished foreign aid, political instability, and deteriorating economic conditions are accelerating humanitarian and refugee crises around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.