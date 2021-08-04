The Puerto Rico government is trying to order a 30-day recess in the labor-management conflict that is keeping cargo wagons paralyzed at the San Juan docks, pending an agreement between the company Luis Ayala Colón Sucrs, Inc. (LAC), and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA Local 1740).
On Monday, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority filed a lawsuit before the San Juan Judicial Court against LAC and the ILA Local 1740 union to claim the losses that the government has had for failing to collect taxes from merchandise at the docks.
“About 23 percent of the total cargo in Puerto Rico enters the LAC dock in Puerto Nuevo and roughly 80 percent of the international cargo. Due to the international ships that could not dock in the San Juan Bay because of the labor dispute, the Ports Authority so far has not been able to receive close to $400,000 in charges, and this figure will continue to increase if this dispute is not resolved,” Ports Authority Director Joel Pizá stated.
Meanwhile, Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera said the conflict dates from 2019 and that he spent four days trying to reach an agreement between the two parties. Pizá said that “we call the parties to dialogue. Although the forum for settling disputes is the National Labor Relations Board, the Labor Department has mediated diligently and relentlessly. It is in the interest of the Ports Authority that the parties find a solution and the distribution chain in Puerto Rico is not affected.”
Gov’t Seeks U.S. Intervention
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi called on President Joe Biden, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and the National Labor Relations Board to intervene in the conflict. He said that the local government is prevented under federal and state laws from requesting a judicial injunction to stop the strike while the parties continue the negotiation process.
“Given that the situation has created a significant negative impact on the goods distribution chain in Puerto Rico and interstate and international commerce, I have resorted to requesting President Biden to invoke the provisions of the Taft-Hartley Act so that the federal government evaluates the possibility of intervening and requesting a judicial injunction,” the governor said.
Pierluisi explained that activating the Puerto Rico National Guard is not feasible because the branch lacks the personnel to operate the machinery used in the process of unloading and stowing containers on a large scale. “We will continue evaluating all the alternatives for action within our reach so that this conflict finally ends and we can restore the import and export of goods in the port of San Juan,” he said.
Union’s Proposal Rejected
William Marrero, legal representative for ILA, described the lawsuit as a government “tantrum” and assured that both federal entities appealed to by the governor have already been mediators of the conflict. He added that the union presented a proposal before the company but “they did not accept it.” He did not provide details on the proposal.
“There is not much that either of the two entities can do because what they had to do, they did. What remains is for Luis Ayala to comply with the agreement and call the corresponding workers to do the work. It is not so difficult,” Marrero stated.
He did not want to estimate how much more the situation could escalate. According to the numbers he offered, roughly 800 wagons have not been loaded. Last week, the estimate was around 5,000 wagons. Many goods have already been affected, such as products for supermarket shelves and items that manufacturing companies need.
Carlos Albertorio, vice president of the Atlantic Coast District Executive Board chapter of the ILA, has insisted that workers are defending their jobs. “The least I want is to affect the people and I strongly emphasize that the people I represent are also mired in this because if they don’t work, they don’t get paid… they get paid daily according to the work done. It is not that they charge weekly, or biweekly, no. Ninety-nine percent of the port center employees get paid at the end of each day,” he reported.
The union has been negotiating the collective agreement for approximately two years. The blockade responds to the fact that the union understands that they have to carry out the task of verifying what reaches the docks until it is dispatched with a new technology that the company bought. Faced with the conflict, the company appointed management employees to carry out the verification, according to Albertorio.
