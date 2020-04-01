Telemedicine has been an option in the healthcare sector for years, but it has had a slow road to acceptance. With the coronavirus epidemic, more and more patients are turning to telemedicine for minor health problems such as allergies and earaches rather than going to a doctor’s office.
Patients worried about the coronavirus also can get a quick cyber consultation with a doctor. According to The Associated Press (AP), many telemedicine providers have designed computer programs to ask patients initial questions to help gauge their health or their risk of virus exposure.
Researchers have long said that health care behavior is hard to change. In telemedicine’s case, patients may be especially reluctant to try something unfamiliar, especially if it doesn't involve their regular doctor.
Awareness is another problem. People may hear about telemedicine from their employer or insurer and then forget about it when they need help a few months later.
According to a report by AP, the benefits consultant Mercer found that 88 percent of companies with 500 or more employees offered telemedicine as part of their health benefits last year. However, only about 9 percent of eligible employees used it.
But people frequently become repeat customers after trying telemedicine, said Dr. Jason Tibbels, an executive with telemedicine provider Teladoc Health. And he thinks that the awareness created by the coronavirus will last long after the pandemic fades. “These are the moments that we were built for,” he said to AP.
Telemedicine is the practice of medicine using technology to deliver care at a distance, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). For example, a physician in one location uses a telecommunications infrastructure to deliver clinical care to a patient at a distant site. In essence, telemedicine is a virtual appointment with your doctor, using your smartphone, tablet or computer. A web link or an app is required for you have a telemedicine consultation with a doctor.
Meanwhile, telehealth refers broadly to electronic and telecommunications technologies and services used to provide non-clinical care and services at-a-distance, according to the AAFP. Examples of telehealth include remote monitoring of vital signs, electrocardiograms (ECGs), blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Patients receiving care need to have similar telecom equipment for these services, along with specialized equipment from their medical providers, depending on their health conditions.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced recently signed a bill making the provisions of the Law for the Use of Telemedicine in Puerto Rico more flexible, in order to minimize the requirements for physicians to practice telemedicine in the face of the COVID-19 threat.
"Given the new reality facing Puerto Rico, it is a priority to take effective actions in relation to public health, to address the emergency decreed by the coronavirus pandemic. In this sense, I am signing the measure to authorize the doctors who practice medicine in Puerto Rico, on the use of telemedicine, telephone consultations or any other authorized means to evaluate their patients, as well as to follow up on corresponding treatment,” the governor said.
As part of the measure, physicians are authorized to send a prescription, referral or medical order by photo or any other electronic method to service providers, who must accept and dispatch them. Patients who receive medical attention through telemedicine will be exempt from the fixed amount they would normally pay for these services.
Providing telemedicine services to remote communities
The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust have initiated a pilot project to establish telemedicine and telehealth programs in Puerto Rico. The project consists of purchasing specialized equipment that will allow remote health services to be offered in the municipalities of Florida, Rincón, Arroyo, Las Marías, Maricao, Culebra and the Castañer community of Lares.
Aligned with its mission and vision of improving the health of communities in Puerto Rico, the Public Health Trust’s telemedicine program has joined forces and established collaborations with providers, payers and health service administrators to offer medical services to people who live in remote communities and need specialized medical services.
Dr. Wendy Matos Negrón, who runs the Public Health Trust’s telemedicine program, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that federally qualified 330 Health Centers in the aforementioned seven municipalities are participating in the project.
“Access to specialized services is a major problem in Puerto Rico, especially in remote areas,” she said in a telephone interview. “There has been resistance to telemedicine because it is new for everyone. This will never replace the personal relationships between doctors and their patients, but I believe that telemedicine is here to stay and will continue to grow as an option for patients and doctors, especially in these times,” she said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The benefits to patients include promoting access because people in remote communities may not have a car. They also may be homebound and not able to move around easily. Doctors also benefit because they are able to reach more patients, improve their workflow and expand access to care.
The initiative is being developed with a USDA grant of approximately $500,000. Other entities involved in the project include the local Department of Health, the School of Medicine of the University of Puerto Rico and AARP Puerto Rico.
"After the hurricanes of 2017 in Puerto Rico, the fragility of the health system and the need for access to medical specialists were exposed," said Dr. Jose F. Rodríguez Orengo acting director of the Public Health Trust.
"In Puerto Rico, getting an appointment with a specialist doctor can take more than three months. This time is critical for those people who suffer from multiple chronic and complex conditions, in which accurate diagnosis and proper treatment—on time—can save the patient's life. A real solution to tackle and solve this problem is telemedicine,” he added.
Dr. Matos said her main objective will be to reduce the waiting time so that people can receive services by specialist doctors on time. "The most important thing is that those people who do not have financial resources, medical plan and transportation can be treated remotely in their health service center, where they are usually treated,” she highlighted.
As part of the initiative, educational activities and interventions also will be carried out on 10 health subjects related to preventing diseases and promoting a healthy lifestyle in vulnerable communities through a telehealth program. The service will expand the knowledge and scope of health services in the schools, community centers, health facilities and local communities around the island. The telehealth program will also remotely train and educate groups of people on various topics on disease prevention, protection and health promotion.
