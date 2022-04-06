The Covid-19 pandemic forced people in every segment of the economic spectrum to device and develop new and efficient ways to continue working and going about their daily activities despite the conditions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the deadly disease. Doctors and clinicians were not an exception.
But despite the conditions imposed by the government, there were several policies and regulations the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) relaxed or temporarily removed during the public health emergency that not only helped in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but also improved the quality of healthcare for the population, particularly of those 65 and older.
“Several regulations were removed that prompted an increase in the use of the telemedicine platform and the adoption of different telehealth and telemedicine solutions that improved the quality of care patients received during the peak of the pandemic,” said Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (ASES, for its Spanish acronym) director Jorge Galva. “The pandemic was the catalyst for the advancement of telehealth and telemedicine.”
During the height of the pandemic, the federal government took steps to make providing and receiving care through telehealth easier. Still, HHS specified these were to be temporary measures under the Covid-19 public health emergency declaration and were subject to change.
Among those temporary changes healthcare providers were allowed more flexibility in the use everyday technology for virtual visits during the public health emergency, providers were also allowed to deliver telehealth services to Medicare and Medicaid patients, prescription of controlled substances via telehealth were allowed without the need for an in-person medical evaluation and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 continued and expanded telehealth funding and reimbursement due to the Covid-19 public health emergency, among other changes.
According to Galva, during this period ASES made it a priority to provide a proper contractual platform for ASES’ non clinical observer (NCO) partners through an amendment to their contracts providing: 1. Statement from ASES to expand telemedicine services; 2. Equaling the reimbursements for telehealth and telemedicine professionals; and; 3. A proviso for in-person evaluation of the patient whenever telemedicine platform proved not useful.
Galva did admit that care providers had invest to broaden their service platforms because many patients refused to go to a medical office, clinic or hospital for fear of contagion, he assured the savings from avoiding decompensation of the patient are greater than the initial cost.
“There is no doubt that Puerto Rico is overregulated. When restrictions on telemedicine were removed, telemedicine services exploded,” said Galva before warning that, with the end of the Covid-19 health emergency, which he expects to by somewhere around midyear, regulations will be in place again.
Medicaid and Medicare parity
Roberto Pando, president of the Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Product Association (MMAPA), considers the situation could be further compounded by the fact that, when compared to other U.S. jurisdictions, Puerto Rico is significantly underfunded in both federal programs.
“Puerto Rico’s invests 92% less in Medicaid for the elderly and disabled than any other jurisdiction in the U.S., while medical costs keep raising,” Pando said.
For Puerto Rico Medical Association president, Dr. Yussef Galib-Fiol, the possibility for more efficient healthcare resides in changing the system to a person-centered one, while working to solve challenges such as: volume and complexity of cases, provider exhaustion, recruitment and retention of medical specialists and subspecialists, communication of health data and healthcare literacy for both patients and providers, among others.
These challenges can be tackled if a strong and reliable financing platform can be developed. According to Puerto Rico Hospital Association president, Jaime Plá-Cortés, a stronger financing could be achieved if the island gets equal treatment in Medicaid and Medicare budget allocations.
Acting Puerto Rico Insurance Commissioner Alexander Adams reported that the majority of the people living in the island is insured with some type of medical plan financed with funds from the federal government. More specifically, 43%, or 1.5 million beneficiaries, are in insured by the Commonwealth’s Vital plan; 16% by Medicare Advantage plans; and 5% by regular Medicare plans.
“Puerto Rico’s government health system is under greater pressure due to the accelerated growth of the adult population on the island… This represents an imminent public health challenge,” Adams said. Puerto Rico residents are also at a greater socio-economic disadvantage when compared to residents in other U.S. jurisdictions.
