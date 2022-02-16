The independent contractor –the freelancer–is gaining momentum at a global level in a post-pandemic labor market that has changed and whose priority is flexibility on the work that technological advances have made possible.
The growth of this sector is reflected in part in the results of the study carried out by AON, a risk assessment firm, on the proactive management of emerging talent that describes the self-employed worker who provides services to an organization, but not under the employer-employee relationship. Instead, specific non-traditional and temporary work agreements are established.
“This is being seen in displaced employees who saw the need to reinvent themselves and realized that they can offer the same service they used to give, but independently. It motivates them to entrepreneurship by becoming contractors,” explained Edna Guzmán, a human resources consultant.
According to Guzmán, modern society’s priority is to work, to develop professionally and at the same time, have a comfortable and pleasant family life. This aspiration is influencing the search for freelance employment, because it provides professionals with a simpler and more comfortable lifestyle.
“The advantage of these services is that they can have balance-out their professional and family life. Now the market is dictated by the employee and if there is an unhealthy environment and no professional development, the employees who leave don't come back. Many leave their bosses, not the companies,” Guzmán said.
Younger generations
The human resources consultant added that this form of self-sufficiency —with more flexible schedules and no eight-hour days— is well seen, especially by the millennial and Z generations, who are characterized by a more practical and untethered way of life. Guzmán argued these young adults move from one place to another when the company does not meet their expectations and they are not afraid of losing their jobs.
“These two generations have less debt, more mobility and less fidelity to jobs. They are more flexible, they are not afraid of unemployment, they are very prepared and choose the branding of the company they want to belong to. If they don't like it, they take their backpack and leave," said Guzmán.
For his part, AON Human Capital Solutions consultant Antonio Bermúdez pointed that employers also look for this type of worker when there is a shortage of talent and to save operating costs.
“There are industries —such as manufacturing— that, due to the type of work, make it difficult for them to hire independent personnel, but there are others that do, such as education, financial, engineering services, etc.”, detailed Bermúdez.
Statistics
According to the study’s data, approximately 57 million self-employed workers have been identified in the United States, which represent 35% of the labor force. Meanwhile, it is estimated that by 2025, about 45 million people will work through digital platforms in the European Union.
These digital nomads embrace a technology-enabled, location-independent lifestyle that allows them to travel and work remotely anywhere in the world, connected to the internet. Some 42% of digital nomads belong to the millennial generation, 22% are generation X, 19% generation Z and 17% are baby boomers.
A 2020 survey made by the State of Independence of America Report estimated there are 10.9 million digital nomads in the United States – up from 7.3 million in 2019– changing location about three times a year, the equivalent to a 49% increase.
The AON consultant explained that, for employers, the greatest benefits are support in the search for capabilities that they do not have internally, avoiding an increase in the number of employees hired and reducing operating costs. He added that independent workers have more decision-making power over working conditions, are responsible for their performance and development, have more autonomy and flexibility in relation to traditional employment, can work with multiple organizations, and have more opportunity to balance work and life.
