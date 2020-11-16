The deal is back on.
Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers have announced that they have reached a definitive agreement modifying certain terms of the original merger agreement, including a modified purchase price of $43.00 per share in cash and other provisions to reduce closing conditionality.
Simon Property Group, the largest mall owner in the U.S. announced in June that it was backing out of a $3.6 billion deal to buy Taubman Centers, which owns The Mall of San Juan in Puerto Rico, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake the retail industry.
In a statement, the companies said the modified merger agreement continues to provide that Simon will acquire an 80 percent ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group (TRG). The Taubman family will sell approximately one-third of its ownership interest at the transaction price and remain a 20 percent partner in TRG.
The Boards of Directors of Simon and Taubman, including the Special Committee of independent directors of Taubman, have approved the terms of the transaction. The modified merger agreement provides that Taubman will not declare or pay a dividend on its common stock prior to March 1, 2021, and then, only subject to certain limitations and conditions.
The merger is expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021, subject to Taubman shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. Simon and Taubman also have settled their pending litigation in the Circuit Court for the 6th Judicial District, Oakland County, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.