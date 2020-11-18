The Sprint merger, AT&T's departure from Puerto Rico, and remote work and learning have made 2020 one of the best years for T-Mobile on the island.
The vice president and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico, Jorge Martel, informed that, while 2020 has been an unorthodox year, it has been highly successful for the telecommunications company.
Martel shared the most recent financial results for the third quarter of 2020, which registered a revenue increase of 6 percent based on a solid rise in clientele of 7.5 percent—boosted by AT&T and Sprint clients who transferred to their network—and a spike in commercial clients of 17%, elevating the number T-Mobile's clients in Puerto Rico to 1 million. Added to this was the 70 percent sales growth concerning items outside of smartphones and the upward trend in loyalty levels.
"These are historic numbers. We are very proud of the results. It was a team effort. These numbers reflect a solid financial base, which shows that you can grow and be more profitable," he stated.
Martel acknowledged that the integration process between the two companies should be completed by 2021. At the moment, ten stores have already closed—between T-Mobile and Sprint—which, he clarified, duplicated functions in the same place. However, he stressed that these closures have not represented layoffs. "We grew in customers, we need more staff, a number that currently stands at 900 employees between the two companies," he said.
The Merger's Effect
According to the executive, the merger with Sprint has made them the largest and fastest 5G company in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, as a result of the union of the spectra.
"This merger has allowed us greater coverage, speed and capacity. We are reaching more areas and have doubled the bandwidth. This is just the beginning, we keep moving to more spectrum. 73 percent of our base radios are already 5G," Martel said.
The company, it was reported, has doubled the LTE bandwidth in the 1900 band by integrating the Sprint network; added more 5G signal around the Island and has integrated the 2.5GHz band to its network, offering greater capacity, bandwidth and speed. It has also doubled the LTE bandwidth on the L1900 band with the integration of Sprint's ‘spectrum’ (from 5x5 to 10x10), thus achieving more efficient metrics in traffic management of the past four months.
T-Mobile is the only provider to integrate Standalone technology for 5G. "We are the first operator to launch a nationwide standalone commercial network in the world, the future of wireless connectivity," he added.
Moreover, T-Mobile highlighted that its customers today experience an increase in coverage and speed. In the LTE network, there is a 39-percent increase in download speed and an 8-percent increase in upload speed, they say. In the case of the 5G network, there is a 19-percent increase in download speed and a 47-percent increase in upload speed.
It was also reported that the company will invest over $80 million from the Uniendo a Puerto Rico Fund, which will be used in disaster recovery projects and will provide greater redundancy to the network
AT&T / Liberty Merger
Martel asserted that the acquisition of AT&T by Liberty is a logical strategic decision, given that the cable television industry continues to lose subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.