T-Mobile, a multinational telecom company, reported steady growth throughout 2020, with special recognitions for its division in Puerto Rico, despite the turbulent economy driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jorge Martel, VP of T-Mobile Puerto Rico, explained that the company experienced “outstanding growth” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 with 1.7 million net additions to its customer base worldwide. Likewise, its “churn” metric revealed that the number of clients who cancel their contracts is at its lowest point in the company’s history.
Regarding Puerto Rico, Martel underscored a 35 percent rise in its “beyond the smartphone” services, which include tablets, hotspots and smartwatches. “With Puerto Ricans having to study, work and socialize remotely, we saw a very strong increase in all types of communications tools. Also, as 5G keeps running, the modality of [smartwatches] in particular has been growing very fast,” he noted.
Martel also stated that Puerto Rico is the second market with the highest proportional use of 5G, after New York. Compared to 2019, T-Mobile Puerto Rico registered a 40 percent increase during 2020 of 5G use year-on-year (YOY). “We have the largest 5G network in Puerto Rico nationwide,” he added.
The VP attributed part of the 5G network’s growth to the company’s acquisition of Sprint in 2020.
“By joining forces with Sprint, we are immediately seeing the benefits already. We saw a lot of progress in [Q4 2020]. At this time, 79 percent of our base stations are already 5G and we cover 98 percent of the population of Puerto Rico,” Martel said. “We had the low band at the T-Mobile level; we brought the medium band with the acquisition of Sprint... and 30 percent of our base stations already have this technology and 33 percent of the population of Puerto Rico already has 5G, with both technologies together.”
Moreover, the merger allowed T-Mobile to grow its client base by roughly 11 percent YOY, reaching more than 1 million clients on the island. In addition, the segment of pre-paid devices grew 13 percent YOY in 2020.
Since Hurricane Maria in Sept 2017, its network has grown by 23 percent, and conservative estimates point that T-Mobile Puerto Rico expects this to increase by 12 percent this year.
Liberty Puerto Rico’s Strong Numbers
Meanwhile, Liberty Puerto Rico marked 2020 with strong subscriber and revenue growth stemming from the company’s drive to provide communication and entertainment services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported a record year of revenue generating unit (RGU) additions, driven by broadband products as customers demanded high-speed and reliable connectivity solutions. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Liberty Puerto Rico reported 1,137,700 homes passed, 480,500 fixed customer relationships and a total of 905,600 fixed RGUs, of which 434,000 are high-speed internet customers. Liberty also reported more than one million subscribers in its new mobile division.
Revenue for Liberty Puerto Rico, excluding mobile, in Q4 and 2020 grew by 16 percent and 9 percent respectively, driven by 121,000 RGU additions and increased average revenue per user (ARPU) over the last 12 months.
“Although 2020 was a challenging year overall, we had some significant achievements, namely accommodating surges in data consumption, plus successfully transitioning our new mobile assets and workforce into the company,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.
Khoury noted that since Nov. 1, 2020, Liberty has been managing the operations it acquired from AT&T very effectively. After completing the customer transition process, operations are running smoothly, showing great results in customer acquisition and retention. The network performs as well or better, which is confirmed by Ookla Speedtest Award’s recognition as Puerto Rico’s fastest mobile network in Q3 and Q4 2020.
With the acquisition, Liberty Puerto Rico now serves over 1 million mobile customers, has a workforce of over 2,200 employees, and operates a call center in Guaynabo.
The company continues to focus on deploying and expanding its 5G coverage across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Currently, it covers more than 95 percent of the population in all Puerto Rico and the USVI. In addition, 5G utilization rose by 300 percent during Q4 2020.
