T-Mobile unveiled today new services designed to help fuel a resurgence by small businesses in the post-pandemic digital world, with new plans purpose built for small businesses with unlimited 5G Access included and an incentive on “Facebook Advertising on Us” designed to accelerate small businesses’ digital marketing capabilities. All this from the largest 5G leader network in Puerto Rico and United States, according to the company.
“In Puerto Rico, small businesses make up 40 percent of the workforce in the private sector and up to 25 percent of them were at risk as a result of the pandemic. However, we have seen how small-business owners have reinvented themselves by boosting their businesses, and their resiliency is admirable. With this launch, T-Mobile brings more connection, value and service to small businesses through redesigned and enhanced plans with our 5G network, with affordable prices that the competition simply cannot match. As the leader in 5G with the largest network in Puerto Rico and United States, we want T-Mobile to be accessible to everyone, including small businesses and their customers,” said Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.
T-Mobile knows there is nothing more rewarding or more challenging than starting a small business. And there is nothing more important to the health of the American economy than the success of local small businesses. Before the pandemic, the 31 million small businesses in this country accounted for nearly half of America’s workforce and 44 percent of its economic activity, according to the company.
While the pandemic has taken a toll on America’s entire economy, small businesses were hit particularly hard. Over the past 15 months, nearly 10 million American small businesses closed their doors at least temporarily. But small businesses are resilient. Across the country, creative and agile small business owners responded to the constraints of the pandemic by shifting their business model to take advantage of ecommerce, many for the first time.
Before Covid-19, more than one in three small businesses had never reported a digital sale, Martel noted. Today, though, nearly seven out of eight small businesses are selling goods and services online.
Now, finally, we’re seeing signs of activity across the country, bringing hope to small-business owners — and their customers — in small towns and big cities. The good news is that for the millions of resilient small businesses still out there, the mass move to online and mobile shopping ushers in a new era of opportunities that offer new ways to thrive.
“For over a year, small businesses have faced one unimaginable challenge after another, and we are committed to ensuring that mobile connectivity and access to internet aren’t among them,” said Mike Katz, EVP, T-Mobile for Business. “And, because small businesses are so critical to the economic prosperity of every local community, we’re thrilled to offer our support in a way only the Un-carrier can — by delivering new and unconventional services to help small businesses unlock the opportunity ahead.
Introducing T-Mobile Business Unlimited: New Plans Purpose-Built for Small Businesses
Small businesses may be ready to charge ahead into the 5G mobile-first world of the future, but the old carriers continue to hold them back with limited plans, extra fees and poor service, according to T-Mobile. And that’s before you get to the part about 5G, which often costs more on a carrier plan, if you can access it at all. T-Mobile believes in 5G for all and is bringing the same Un-carrier approach to small business that turned the consumer wireless business on its head and made the Un-carrier the country’s fastest growing wireless company.
Today, the Un-carrier is introducing new plans purpose-built to meet the needs of small businesses with three tiers of service so every small business can choose the plan that best meets their needs.
These are the only small business plans in America that include:
Unlimited talk, text and data over America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.
High-speed mobile hotspot data with every plan, so you can share your connection and power your whole team on the go.
More Premium Data, like T-Mobile’s groundbreaking Magenta MAX plan with unlimited Premium Data, so you can use as much as you want and can’t be slowed down based on how much smartphone data you use.
An option for unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi, so you can stay connected almost everywhere.
Microsoft 365 included with Ultimate and Advanced plans, so you can get things done.
All this at a price the competition doesn’t match, for six or more lines, from the company that topped the prestigious J.D. Power U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for businesses of all sizes — very small businesses, small/medium businesses and large enterprises. Plans start for as low as $25 per line, per month.
Partnering with Facebook Advertising
In a world that packed a decade of digital transformation into the last year — it takes digital savvy and the ability to reach customers online. Facebook offers small businesses incredible reach that is highly targeted. In fact, two-thirds of Facebook users visit a local business page at least once a week. That’s just one reason T-Mobile is teaming up with experts at Facebook to help eligible small business customers up level their digital marketing game. This includes up to three one-on-one consultations with a Facebook marketing expert, and educational resources and thought leadership content to help small businesses owners harness the power of digital marketing, from beginners to the most digital savvy. And every small business on T-Mobile with three or more lines can get $200 in digital advertising to market their company on Facebook and Instagram.
“By pairing the power of T-Mobile’s network with Facebook’s tools, training and marketing support for small businesses, we can help small businesses across the country connect with their communities. Supporting small businesses’ growth will be critical to driving the economic recovery,” said Mark D’Arcy, Facebook Vice President of Global Business Marketing.
This new content builds on T-Mobile’s Magenta Edge initiative, featuring a growing library of new original content to help American small business owners master the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.
