The T-Mobile District announced that as of Aug. 16, all visitors 12 years of age or older who visit the interior of the restaurants and bars will have to present their vaccination card with a valid ID as a requirement to be able to enjoy the interior areas of the entertainment hub's restaurants.
"T-Mobile District is a center where we promote happiness, and that is difficult if there is fear for safety or contagion. Given this... we have made the decision to require proof of vaccination as a requirement to enter restaurants and bars to all diners 12 years of age or older. In case you do not have your vaccination card, entry will only be allowed when presenting a negative test for COVID-19 with 72 hours of validity," said Gabriel de Cárdenas, general manager of the T-Mobile District.
He clarified that children under 12 can enter restaurants as long as they have their mask.
In the event that the diner is not vaccinated, or only has the first dose of the vaccine, they are invited to participate in the free vaccination clinics that T-Mobile District is offering as part of an alliance with the College of Physicians and Surgeons from Puerto Rico.
Vaccination schedules are Monday through Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Those who are only partially vaccinated will be able to enter restaurants and bars during the period between the first and second shots.
De Cárdenas clarified that, to enjoy the outdoor facilities, and outdoor terraces and bars of the T-Mobile District restaurants, visitors will not need proof of vaccination, but they will be required to wear masks.
For his part, José “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost, a company that manages the operation of several of the bars and restaurants in the T-Mobile District, pointed out that the entertainment center endorses the recommendations by government authorities and will require that all their restaurant employees are vaccinated or have a weekly COVID-19 PCR or antigen test with a negative result.
"The safety and health of our employees is a priority. That is why we are requiring that on or before Aug. 16 they have the first dose administered and have completed the complete vaccination cycle on or before Sept. 30, 2021. Only those who -for medical reasons or religious considerations- can't comply with the provisions in the governor's executive order, and federal and Puerto Rico laws and regulations, will be exempt. They will have to present an affidavit establishing it," Suárez said.
These provisions do not apply to Caribbean Cinemas, the Coca-Musical Hall, nor TororVerde Urban Park, who have their own protocols.
