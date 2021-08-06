T-Mobile US Inc. reported second quarter 2021 results, saying that its diversified growth strategy and network leadership contributed to record postpaid account growth and industry-leading sequential churn improvement.
“Stellar postpaid customer gains and industry-leading service revenue growth translated into industry-best growth in profitability and cash flow, and drove another beat and raise quarter – all fueled by unprecedented synergies that only T-Mobile can deliver,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “As we capitalize on our 5G leadership, it’s increasingly clear that our unmatched network, outstanding value and customer-centric experiences are setting the Un-carrier apart from everyone else.”
Financial Highlights:
Total revenues increased 13% year-over-year to $20.0 billion and total service revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $14.5 billion in Q2 2021, driven by continued customer growth and higher wholesale revenues.
Net income increased year-over-year to $978 million in Q2 2021, 8x more than last year, primarily due to continued service revenue growth and synergy realization. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased year-over-year to $0.78 in Q2 2021, including merger-related costs, net of taxes, of $453 million, or $0.36 per share.
Cash purchases of property and equipment including capitalized interest increased year-over-year to $3.3 billion in Q2 2021, primarily due to the continued 5G network build-out and network integration activities related to the Sprint merger.
Free Cash Flow, excluding gross payments for the settlement of interest rate swaps, increased year-over-year to $1.7 billion in Q2 2021, primarily due to higher Net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher Cash purchases of property and equipment including capitalized interest.
