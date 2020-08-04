After concluding the judicial processes for the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint in April 2020 - after an estimated investment of $26 billion - efforts will begin to transform the establishments and unite the workforce, which will be fully maintained.
"The 900 to 1,000 employees will stay, and the Sprint employees will move to T-Mobile stores because the Sprint name will disappear. It is possible to close some establishments, because there are some that are in front of others. At the moment there are 54 T-Mobile stores and with Sprint the total is 60," said T-Mobile Puerto Rico Vice President Jorge Martel, who did not confirm the number of stores that could close.
The merger of mobile phone companies —which will have presenter Alexandra Fuentes and entertainer Angelique "La Burbu" Burgos as spokesmodels— promises the expansion of their services, which could lead to new employment opportunities in Puerto Rico, where both companies serve 900,000 clients.
“We are going to continue expanding to rural areas and there are economic studies that indicate that this will bring new jobs. Current employees will be accommodated in the areas of the company where we understand that they can be more effective. Now we are going to work with the operational part of the stores and integrating the networks of both companies. We are going to continue investing in Puerto Rico's network," Martel said.
With this transaction, which reduces the number of America's top wireless companies from four to three, assets and networks are brought together. In the case of Sprint, it is mid-band, which represents greater capacity, while T-Mobile contributes its 600 MHz network, which provides amplitude. With this, a more powerful 5G network is developed, which will allow high-speed internet access, reaching limited areas and expanding throughout the island.
