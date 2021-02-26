T-Mobile US, Inc. reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results, highlighted by industry-leading total net additions, postpaid net additions and postpaid phone net additions for both the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. The company also reported strong financial results that met or exceeded all guidance as it leverages a synergy-backed model to simultaneously deliver customer growth and profitability.
Highlights Include
Industry-Leading Customer Growth
* Total net additions of 1.7 million in Q4 2020, best in industry — 5.6 million in full-year 2020, best in industry and highest in four years
* Postpaid net additions of 1.6 million in Q4 2020, best in industry — 5.5 million in full-year 2020, best in industry and most in company history
* Postpaid phone net additions of 824 thousand in Q4 2020, best in industry — 2.2 million in full-year 2020, best in industry
Strong Financial Results
* Total revenues of $20.3 billion in Q4 2020 — $68.4 billion in full-year 2020
* Net income of $750 million in Q4 2020 — $3.1 billion in full-year 2020
* Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 billion in Q4 2020 — $24.6 billion in full-year 2020
* Net cash provided by operating activities of $3.5 billion in Q4 2020 — $8.6 billion in full-year 2020
* Free Cash Flow, excluding gross payments for the settlement of interest rate swaps of $476 million in Q4 2020 — $3.0 billion in full-year 2020
Merger Synergies and Customer Migrations Ahead of Schedule
* Delivered $1.3 billion of synergies in full-year 2020, exceeding guidance
* 25 percent of Sprint postpaid customer traffic has already been moved over to the T-Mobile network and more than 4 million customer network migrations have been completed
Largest 5G Network in America is Now the Fastest Too
* Extended Range 5G covers 280 million people across 1.6 million square miles, nearly 4x more than Verizon and nearly 2.5x more than AT&T
* Ultra Capacity 5G covers 106 million people, over 50x more than Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, and expect to cover 200 million people nationwide by the end of 2021
* Fastest 5G speeds based on recent data from Opensignal and umlaut (formerly P3)
“These results show that we’re pulling way ahead of the pack on what matters – overall 5G network performance – and executing to stay ahead,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And customers are noticing. 2020 was quite simply our best year yet, with our highest EVER total postpaid net additions of 5.5 million. Our team delivered – leading the industry on customer growth, while being the ONLY major player to grow profitability as well, with our synergy-backed business model... We’re positioned to create enormous value.”
